95 years ago
Jan. 20, 1927: The American Legion will give a dance at the High School Auditorium Friday evening, January 21 to which everybody is cordially invited to attend. For this dance the American Legion has secured direct from the manufacturer, an Ortophonic Victrola with a loud speaker attachment and will be heard for the first time in this section of the state.
75 years ago
Jan. 16, 1947: The City Council is cooperating to rid the city dump and community of rats. The week commencing next Monday, January 20, has been declared open season on rats.
On January 6, Steve J. Marcon of this city was awarded the Oak Leaf Cluster to the Silver Star for gallantry in action on February 24, 1945, in Germany. At that time he was wounded and while recovering he was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star. He received his honorable discharge on September 15, 1945.
60 years ago
Dec. 28, 1961: State residents will begin paying a 3% sales tax on nine categories of consumer goods and on some services starting Feb. 1: sales tax, retail sales tax, furniture and income.
New year’s celebrations were planned at area establishments including Turk’s Inn, the Chippewa Inn and Dick-sy Manor.
Gifts galore are in store for the new year’s first baby: one year’s subscription to the “Record” for the parents, a $5 gift certificate from Hanson Mercantile Co., a bottle of sparkling burgundy if it’s a boy or champagne if it’s a girl from Hayward Liquor Store, Grade “A” milk from the Hayward Dairy Bar, a terry bath-time set from Ben Franklin Store, a travel-all baby bag from Pioneer Drug Store, a baby jumper from Pufahl Hardware Co., a baby bath from Coast-to-Coast Store, a $5 savings account at the Peoples National Bank, a three-piece silver-plated feeding set from Jacobsen Jewelry, a silver-plated tippy-taster spoon for mealtime from Hampton’s, a layette set from Rivkin’s, an Evenflo nursing unit from Inhoff Drug Store and a $5 gift certificate from the Co-op Shopping Center.
50 years ago
Jan. 20, 1972: At a lengthy meeting of the Hayward Community Schools Board of Education Monday night in the school library, a number of matters were settled, including a change in the traditional year-end graduation services. Ceremonies will be held on Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. in the school gymnasium. It is hoped that churches will hold baccalaureate services for the graduates Sunday morning. Under this new arrangement, it will be possible for relatives of seniors to be present for both graduation ceremonies and at the same time stay in the Hayward area for Memorial Day which follows on Monday, May 29.
A four-to-six inch snow fall last Wednesday should have prepared the region for what followed but in no way were residents ready for the artic blast that sealed the area in near 50-degree below zero temperatures. The Hayward area recorded six straight sub-zero reading days with the lowest official temperatures at the Ranger Station hitting a -43 degrees Saturday night. Unofficial readings around the area went as low as 55 below zero. High for Saturday was 15 degrees below the zero mark. Schools through the area remained closed Friday due to the extreme temperatures and many social events were forced to cancel because of weather conditions. By Monday, however, the mercury hit a balmy 23 degrees above.
40 years ago
Jan. 13, 1982: In many parts of the Midwest, those with the record books were calling Sunday “the coldest day of the 20th century,” and throughout much of the rest of the nation the past weekend, the weather was kicking up a storm and going to extremes as a bitter mass of arctic air crept into the country and took the nation in an icy grip. Sawyer County was contending with temperatures plunging to minus 33 over the weekend and buffeting up against a wind-chill index of minus 96 degrees. With drifting snow.
Bev Gehrke, manager of the Hayward Job Service office, announced Tuesday morning that she had been notified her office “will close as a full-service operation sometime in the very near future.” The coming shut-down, termed “devastating” by Gehrke, is the result of a 14 percent state-wide across-the-board cut in Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations services prompted by funding cutbacks approved in recent federal budget-making.
