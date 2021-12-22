95 years ago
Dec. 23, 1926: The surplus of explosive which has been turned over to the Bureau of Public Records and U.S. Department of Agriculture and sold to the farmers for land clearing purposes has certainly been a very great advantage to the farmers in Sawyer County. At the present price of $7.90 a hundred pounds, each hundred pounds containing 320 sticks, land may be cleared at a much lower cost than by any other method known.
Dan McLeod, son of Mr. and Mrs. Geo. McLeod of Sand Lake, arrived in Spooner at 6 o’clock last Sunday morning. As there wasn’t any train leaving that place for Hayward until 7 o’clock that evening, Dan struck out to walk home. He carried a bag, banjo and a book bag which he was compelled to leave at a farm home when he had covered but half the distance of 27 miles to his home at Sand Lake. He covered the distance in 12 hours over the worst of snow drifted roads.
75 years ago
Dec. 19, 1946: The program of Boy Scouting and Clubbing is on the rise in Sawyer County with new troops and Cub packs at Winter and Draper, and many other units in process of organization. The Boy Scout troop in Hayward no longer stands alone as the only Boy Scout troop in a large area.
Showing at the Grand Theatre in Hayward this week were “The Bandit of Sherwood Forest,” “The Plainsman” and “Monsieur Beaucaire.”
60 years ago
Nov. 30, 1961: Realizing the value of good scenic-recreational roads and the importance to the tourist industry of northern Wisconsin and therefore of Sawyer County; the County Board of Supervisors of Sawyer County passed a resolution in April of 1961 requesting the State Highway Commission and the Federal Forest Department to consider the relocation of CTH “B” between the East and West Fork Bridges of the Chippewa River.
50 years ago
Dec. 23, 1971: A recreational residential area that will cover over two square miles and include 1,000 to 1,200 large homesites and a 45-acre artificial lake is being developed near Cable, according to published reports.
The Hayward City Police Dept., Sawyer County Sheriff’s Dept. and Town of Hayward Constable are going to “crack down” on all violations of both city and county snowmobile ordinances. It would be wise for parents of operators of snow machines to sit down and reread the ordinances of both city and county. It’s hard to catch an offender with a police car but another machine can. Respect all posted land, like the Golf Course and others. There’s plenty of space where you can use machines, and lots of trails. A powerful machine in the hands of a 12 or 13 year old can harm.
40 years ago
Dec. 16, 1981: The search has ended for fugitive killer Brian Hussong. But according to the many law enforcement agencies that have been involved in the manhunt for the escaped murderer during the past 3 ½ months, the case is not yet closed. Hussong, 31, an escapee from the Fox Lake Correctional Institute, was shot and killed last Thursday in an exchange of gunfire on the Stockbridge-Munsee Indian Reservation about 10 miles northwest of Shawano after a team of law enforcement officials, acting on a tip, surrounded his hiding place and confronted him.
Voters in Drummond voted decisively last night against a proposed $6.9 million bond issue intended to finance construction of a new school. By a vote of 1,163-337 district residents soundly rejected a new K-12 facility.
