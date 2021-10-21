95 years ago
Oct. 21, 1926: Northern Wisconsin’s deer, which are this year to be legally hunted and slaughtered during the first ten days of December, are given a bit of assistance through a legislative blunder that in effect forbids any hunter to ship his deer after he has legally killed it, says the Milwaukee Journal. The blunder is the failure of the legislature to change the dates in the law covering shipment of deer to correspond with changed dates of the open season for hunting.
The Grand Theatre was showing “The Flaming Frontier,” advertised as “greater than all other Western Dramas Three Years in the Making.”
75 years ago
Oct. 17, 1946: Mrs. Elizabeth Anne Jeter, mother of John Jeter of this city, whose mind is so clear she vividly recalls incidents which occurred on a covered wagon trip from Virginia to the Illinois country in 1849, observed her 102nd birthday anniversary on Saturday, September 28, 1946, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Charles F. Jeter of Welsh, La.
The portable X-ray bus of the Wisconsin Anti-Tuberculosis Association will be at the Hayward high school. Hayward received these X-rays again by winning the Christmas Seal sales contest which is sponsored each year by the schools.
60 years ago
Sept. 28, 1961: A 42” 18-lb. Musky was taken out of Lower Twin Lake recently by Gene Kaecker of Ashton, Ill., while on vacation at Kateri Lodge. His wife, who had accompanied him on the fishing trip, had to help him haul the lunker into the boat.
The Lake Superior District Power Co. held a fall light-up campaign, offering one free 150-watt bulb when one presented a coupon featured in the Record to dealers.
50 years ago
Oct. 21, 1971: The long awaited Jim Beam Musky decanter commemoration bottles arrived for Hayward Area distribution last Friday under escort of local law enforcement officers.
The Wanaki staff at Hayward High School issued an ad for help, as “the files of our Hayward High School newspaper have been destroyed. To rebuild our files of past Namekagon Specials and Hayward Hi-Lites, we are asking for aid from you, citizens of Hayward, who may have saved issues of the school newspaper. If you do have past issues, years 1939 to 1970, please drop them off in the school office.”
Representing the seniors on the homecoming court will be John Olson and Julie Hubbell; juniors – Mark Eder and Carmen Dieckman; sophomores, Robert Fadness and Georgette Long and freshmen – David Greene and Lynn Kelsey. These boys were chosen by their respective classes from the members of the football team.
40 years ago
Oct. 14, 1981: Debated in the public sector for more than a decade, and long “on hold” with the executive and legislative branches of government, Project ELF last week drew the approval of President Reagan in what Project ELF proponent Harry Thibedeau, Hayward, called “the most significant decision in the history of the project.” The Pentagon announced Thursday that President Reagan had approved construction of a substantially scaled-down version of the extremely low frequency communication system, and had directed a completion path for the project, with the permanent system intact by 1986.
Mary J. Conrad, 32, Sheboygan, was sentenced to no more than two years at the Taycheedah Home for Women by Sawyer County Circuit Court Judge Alvin L. Kelsey Friday after she was found guilty on a charge of aiding a felon. Conrad, who entered a plea of no contest to the charge, was linked to the flight of Brian L. Hussong, 31, who escaped from the Fox Lake Correctional Institute on August 28 and was later identified as Conrad’s companion when she was stopped on a routine traffic check in Hayward August 30.
