95 years ago
Oct. 28, 1926: In our last issue of the Record we stated that our legislature had blundered in making it illegal to ship deer during this fall’s hunting season. The open season for hunting deer used to be from Nov. 11 to 20 inclusive, and the season for legal shipping was from Nov. 14 to 25. The legislature blundered when they failed to change the dates in the law covering shipment of deer to correspond with changed dates of the open season. The Attorney General has now ruled that it will be lawful to ship deer during the hunting season.
The Grand Theatre has purchased a genuine velvet gold fibre screen, the same as is in use in the large theatres in New York City. The many advantages of the screen are — that it reproduces the natural color tones; all eyestrain is eliminates which makes every seat in the theatre desirable.
75 years ago
Oct. 24, 1946: The second immunization center will be held at the Hayward high school on Friday, Nov. 1st. At this center the children will receive their second shots for whooping cough and small pox vaccinations.
Complaints of damage to rural mail boxes, as well as theft of mail from such boxes and other boxes designated for the deposit of and delivery of mail matter, have been on the increase. All rural boxes are protected by the Postal Department. It is a violation of the postal laws to steal or in any way damage mail boxes or their contents. Severe penalties are provided, up to three years in a penal institution or a $1,000 fine, or both.
60 years ago
Oct. 5, 1961: The Conservation Commission voted 5-1 Friday to prohibit motor trolling for game fish on all Wisconsin waters. Such trolling was started on five lakes in 1958 on an experimental basis and was expanded to other sites but met continued opposition from fishermen in northern areas. The commission acted after it was read a letter from Gov. Gaylord Nelson expressing opposition to motor trolling on all inland waters. Nelson recently announced he would veto an expansion of such fishing methods.
Shades of the old west . . . Dick Thannum lost one of his young heifers the other day when he found where it had been butchered in his pasture along Hwy. 63. The rustlers left no clue . . . anyone for a posse??
50 years ago
Oct. 28, 1971: Robert Anderson, president of Lynn Cable TV, Hayward, announced this week that the firm will hold a “Grand Showing” at Karibalis Grill on Friday, October 29. A number of color television sets will be in operation to show what Cable TV can do and how it can improve television reception in this area.
Homecoming King John Olson crowned his Queen Julie Hubbell during ceremonies at the dance following the Hurricane win over Spooner, 28-0.
Funds for the Navy’s Project Sanguine in Wisconsin were cut by $1,065 million Friday by a Senate House conference committee. The cut, however, was termed a “small victory” by Sen. Gaylor Nelson’s staff which has fought to kill the project to lay a low-frequency radio grid beneath thousands of square miles in Wisconsin.
40 years ago
Oct. 21, 1981: The Round Lake Property Owners Association has affirmed its opposition to mining operations and the dumping of nuclear waste in northern Wisconsin. At the association’s fall meeting, a resolution endorsing the organization’s opposition regarding the two controversial subjects was passed by a unanimous vote.
In order for the Hayward School District to raise the $3,912,698 it needs to run on this year, “We need a higher mill rate,” Art Spoolman, business manager, told the Hayward School Board Monday night. And a higher mill rate was exactly what the district got.
