95 years ago
Jan. 27, 1927: The Draper Fair Store and stock, owned by Phillips Abramson of Rice Lake, was totally destroyed by fire last Tuesday. The fire was discovered about four o’clock in the morning and at that time had such a start that the firemen could do nothing to prevent the building and its contents from being destroyed. The stock was valued at $11,000 and the building at $3,000, both being covered by insurance.
75 years ago
Jan. 23, 1947: Receipts in all departments of the local Post Office reached new high levels during the past year, according to James R. Alexander, Postmaster. Sale of postage stamps reached an all time high of $29,291.54 during the year. Postal Savings accounts show an increase of $17,460.00, with a proportional increase of new depositors.
John Anderson and Clarence Yager recently purchased the Aladdin nite club from Henry Sack, former owner. They began operating the business on January 2.
60 years ago
Jan. 4, 1962: The Hayward Area Memorial Hospital which has been approved and licensed by the Wisconsin State Board of Health since its inception in 1953, recently was visited by a field representative of the Joint Commission on Accreditation on Hospitals for the purpose of conducting a survey for accreditation. The survey included an evaluation of each department and the physical plant. On December 12, 1961, Michael Weiss, Jr., administrator, received notification from the Joint Commission stating that the Board of Commissioners has approved the recommendations that the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital be accredited for a period of one year.
The recent order issued by the Jt. County School Committees of Sawyer and Rusk counties, dissolving the Couderay School District and attaching same to the Winter School District, has been appealed to Sawyer County Circuit Court. Information is that Merritt Warner, clerk of the Town of Couderay and President of the Couderay school board has filed the suit. According to Supt. McConnell, Mr. Warner claims that the petition asking for the merger was withdrawn before notices of the hearing were mailed out, and that not all town clerks were notified of the action, as is required by law.
50 years ago
Jan. 27, 1972: A former county nurse was recently selected as “Woman of the Year” in Mesa, Arizona where she has resided since the early 1940’s after she and her husband moved to that city. Selected for the honor was Mrs. Joy O’Connell, the former Joy Adams, who served as the first county nurse for Sawyer County back in the 1930’s.
A six-to-ten inch snow fall Monday, coupled with high winds and minus 25-30 degree temperatures forced the Hayward Community Schools to remain closed Tuesday, as well as closing early Monday afternoon. The new snow fall came on the heels of Saturday’s 8” which cancelled most local activities with the exception of snowmobiling.
40 years ago
Jan. 20, 1982: The Hayward Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors reorganized last week, seating new members Doug Lein, Jim Ellisor, Steve Gillis, Ed Simons, and Gordon Skamser. Returning members to the board are Bob Anderson, Joanne Moore, Verna Worman, and Steve Naylor.
Due to the mounting costs of billing operations and postage, The Sawyer County Record has established a new policy concerning classified advertisements. Effective immediately, The Record will require that all classifieds be paid for before they will be published.
