95 years ago
Dec. 16, 1926: The newly opened Legion log cabin was opened to the public Tuesday evening when a capacity crowd assembled there for a card party. Before the playing of Bridge and 500 began, the merry crowd indulged in a lively buzz of social intercourse and admiring of the new Legion Cabin which was tastefully decorated for this occasion. This event is the beginning of a series of entertainments which the Legion boys and Auxiliary will put on during winter months.
Several artic owls have been seen in this vicinity during the past month. One was shot last week and sold to Clarence E. Wise of this city who will have same mounted. It is claimed that an epidemic of disease of some kind has killed off great quantities of rabbits in the far North upon which these owls depend for their living.
75 years ago
Dec. 12, 1946: On Sunday the regular train and mail service was restored after two weeks of reduced service. Reduction of service was due to the coal strike which was settled last Saturday.
60 years ago
Nov. 23, 1961: There will be Christmas leaves after all for about half of the 10,000 members of the 32nd Division in training at Ft. Lewis, Washington. In line with a new Army policy leaves will be granted, possibly starting as early as December 20.
Congressman Alvin E. O’Konski (R), Mercer, Wis., a member of the Armed Services Committee, denounced the call up of Wisconsin’s 32nd Division as “poor military management, ruthless and unnecessary,” in a television interview at Wausau. “When I first heard it was being considered I protested but to no avail. Congress should insist that their obligation end in one year and they be allowed to return to their home town units.”
Gov. Gaylord Nelson’s compromise tax revision plan would cut 2.6 mills from Hayward’s present 27-mill property tax rate, according to an analysis by the Wisconsin Tax Department. This would mean $2.60 less in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed valuation, or a 9.6 per cent reduction. On a house assessed at $5,000, Nelson’s proposal would cut $13.00 from the property tax bill
50 years ago
Dec. 16, 1971: Despite a malfunction in projection equipment at the Park Theatre Saturday which resulted in no free movie for the children, Santa’s helper did arrive later in the afternoon with bags of candy for the kids who had waited almost one and a half hours for him. The candy was a donation of the Chamber of Commerce and directors had met earlier in the week to bag some 670 bags of the “goodies.”
At their regular monthly meeting Monday, the Hayward Community Schools Board of Education moved to proceed with plans for construction of a new elementary school. A resolution to finance $600,000 in construction costs by issuance of promissory notes, cleared legal requirements last week.
Hayward, Wisconsin, has been selected by the U.S. Postal Service to make available to the public the 1971 Commemorative Stamp Folders, marking the first time in history that such mini-albums have been distributed nationwide through post offices, it was announced by Postmaster Warren Ogren today.
40 years ago
Dec. 9, 1981: Trouble on the Birkebeiner? Timber slash and ruts in one of 10 world famous Worldloppet cross-country skiing race courses? Not according to either party in a recently-publicized dispute between Birkebeiner host Telemark Ski Area and a Bayfield County logger, Karl Ludzack. “If we get a normal snow cover, we shouldn’t have any real problems with the Birkebeiner trail,” said Telemark spokesman Tom Kelly recently. “Karl’s fairly well taken care of the problem.” And Ludzack, who has a contract with Bayfield County to clear-cut birch and aspen on a tract adjacent to the trail, will agree to that. “I’m certainly not ashamed of anything I’ve done,” Ludzack told The Sawyer County Record. “The trail is definitely in good shape for the race. As far as I’m concerned, this is just one big publicity stunt for Telemark. And it’s been successful.”
Sawyer County is one of 10 Wisconsin counties pinpointed by the Wisconsin Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations as having a “serious labor surplus,” the department announced this week, as the unadjusted January-to-October unemployment rate hit double-digit proportions in the county with an 11.5 percent average. That rate of people out of work, a figure comparable to other northern counties, puts Sawyer County in a three-way tie for the second-highest unemployment rate in Wisconsin, departmental averages revealed.
