95 years ago
Oct. 7, 1926: Wise Brothers & Beaudette sold 3600 feet of lake shorage this week on Lake Courte Oreilles to Mrs. A..W. Malek of Chicago who, within thirty days, will begin the construction of a camp for girls. Her pen name is Prudence Penny and her articles appear in the Chicago Daily Examiner every Thursday.
Late in August some of the members of the Moose Lake Club of Chicago spent their vacation here and on Saturday the remainder of the membership accompanied by guests, arrived to spend a week or so vacationing on Meyers Island in Moose Lake. Those who arrived are: Dr. C.S. Meyers, whom the island is named after; Donald Inglehart and Oscar Swanson; guests. C. Beyers; Chas. Ross and Wm. Buck. It is unfortunate that all of the members were unable to visit here this season, but we are informed that if the Grand Architect of the Universe permits, they will all be with us next season.
75 years ago
Oct. 3, 1946: William Sands, one of the few bow and arrow enthusiasts of this locality, shot a 150-pound doe last Saturday morning, the opening day of the bow and arrow deer season. Mr. Sands was hunting near Boulder Junction in Vilas County.
J.R. Alexander, chairman of the Sawyer County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, disclosed this week that $2,492,281 in supplementary aid has been sent so far this year by the National Foundation to its chapters in 36 states. This financial assistance was necessary to replenish chapter treasuries depleted in providing treatment and care of infantile paralysis patients stricken this summer and in aiding victims of prior outbreaks.
60 years ago
Sept. 21, 1961: The shock and tension of international complications hit closer to home Tuesday when Company B, 724th Engineer Battalion, part of the 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin National Guard, the Guard unit headquartered in Hayward, was activated. Although no formal orders were received, battalion personnel Tuesday began the work entailed in complying with the Oct. 15 call to active duty.
Was the bright flash of light seen in the sky over the Hayward area about 8:30 p.m. Saturday set off by persons in an interplanetary space vehicle? Although there have been many and various explanations given for the flash, the one advanced by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration experiment at Wallops Island, Va., is believed to be the most acceptable. Officials say the glow was caused by high altitude sodium at Wallops Island. The Saturday night explosion and another like it Sunday was used in cloud travel study, it was stated.
50 years ago
Oct. 7, 1971: The Interior Department said it will ask the federal government to take over the Chippewa Flowage in Wisconsin and return a large part of the 17,000 acre lake to the Chippewa Indians, a Milwaukee paper said Monday.
Colonel Sander Kentucky Fried Chicken will hold a grand opening Friday with an advertisement detailing a special offer appearing in this edition. The new business which opened earlier this summer, is owned by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Barry, Ashland, and managed by Lola Simmons, Hayward. The firm employs seven persons and will be operated on a year ‘round basis.
40 years ago
Sept. 30, 1981: Reigning over Hayward High School’s Homecoming this week will be Paula Longtine, senior representative; Queen Lisa Brunberg; King Steve Sheffield; B.G. Godman, senior representative; Debbie Kuhnert, junior representative; Gary Wendt, junior representative; Heidi Somerville, sophomore representative; Roger Burger, sophomore representative; Sarah Nilssen, freshman representative; and Dan Hurlbutt, freshman representative.
Hayward Community Schools seems to be a part of a regionwide trend of decreasing enrollments. The State of Wisconsin dates school enrollment records as of the third Friday of September each year, and the record this year shows a decrease of 40 students in the Hayward District, according to the Superintendent’s office. However, this figure has many interpretations, according to School Superintendent Jack White.
