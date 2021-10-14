95 years ago
Oct. 14, 1926: Stanley Kavalowski, living about a mile from Couderay, was lodged in the county jail by Sheriff Clark on Wednesday for attempting to do great bodily harm to Tony Sink, his neighbor. Ill feeling between these men has existed for some time, their first altercation being over a line fence. On Wednesday morning, Sink’s horse had strayed into Kavalowski’s field and was notified to get it out. When he attempted to do so, Kavalowski rushed upon his neighbor with an axe, inflicting several ugly wounds about his face and back. At this writing he is getting along nicely but he is badly cut up.
75 years ago
Oct. 10, 1946: The Hayward City Grade School began the school year with an enrollment of 302 pupils, but has now reached 329. The attendance has been especially good, due to the fine supervision of the school nurse, Mrs. Wilson.
On Monday of this week Everett Martens proudly displayed a 45 ¼-pound musky which he had landed while fishing on the Winters bar in Lac Courte Oreilles. The fish measured 52 inches in length. The prize will be mounted for the lodge at Highlands Resort, of which Mr. Martens is the proprietor.
60 years ago
Sept. 28, 1961: The criminal case of State of Wisconsin vs. Joseph A. Mahsem was decided by the jury on September 20, 1961. The jury retired to the jury room at 2:30 in the afternoon and returned the verdict shortly before 8 p.m. of guilty on both counts which consisted of breaking and entering the home of Mary Phillips at Stone Lake and abduction of his former wife, Mary Mahsem, from that home and carrying her in an automobile to another County where they were apprehended upon a three State alarm for kidnapping the next day.
Here is a first for ’62. William G. Lange, 116 S. Bell Ave., Chicago, bagged a 200 pound doe. It is the first reported to the Record for the Bow and Arrow hunting season. Lange shot the deer in the Venison Creek area near the resort where he is staying, Chip-A-Flo Lodge.
50 years ago
Oct. 14, 1971: Property values for Sawyer County were boosted by nearly $10 million during the past year according to reports submitted recently by the state supervisor of assessments for the county board’s equalization committee. The report for this year shows that the real estate for the county increased $9,528,100.00. Decreases, however, were recorded in livestock in the county with a drop of 99 cattle from 1970. The value of existing cattle did increase $106,450.00 over last year. The number of sheep decreased 73 head with the value also dropping by $1,765.00 from last year. Swine decreased 34 head, while the value decreased $6,795.00
40 years ago
Oct. 7, 1981: Plagued with the familiar dilemma of a tightening money market couple with rising fuel costs, the Drummond School District must decide whether to remodel and renovate, or to rebuild their facilities in Grandview, Drummond and Cable.
Does the Lac Courte Oreilles community need a four-year community college? According to a newly-established LCO Community College Task Force, the answer to that question is yes.
True to his profession, Larry Vasarella turns many a head in the Hayward area with his top hat and tails, the trademark of the chimney sweep. He has been “The Cindefella” for three years and estimates he has cleaned about 300 chimneys in the area, but there are many more dirty chimneys in the Northwoods, and he is concerned about them.
