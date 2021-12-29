95 years ago
Dec. 30, 1926: A double wedding was solemnized at the brides’ parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.J. Uhrenholdt, at Seeley, Tuesday afternoon, when their daughters were married; Marie to James White of the town of Hunter; and Johanna to Willis Johnston of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Rev. R.J. Barnes of this city performed the ceremony in the presence of immediate friends and relatives.
On Sunday, January 2 the Go-to-Church Campaign for Sawyer County begins and continues through January, February and March. The Sunday School having the highest per cent of church attendance will receive a banner as a reward.
75 years ago
Dec. 26, 1946: Max Mell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Mell of Ojibwa, is making the trip to the Antarctic with the Byrd Expedition. He is a sailor aboard the U.S.S. Costilla, a unit of the expedition which sailed from Norfolk, Va., on Dec. 1. Max expects to be gone five to eight months.
A total of 80 casualties, 21 dead and 59 injured, is the human toll of the 1946 hunting season, the conservation department has reported, one accident for about every 3,000 hunters. The department pointed out that some additional accidents will probably be added to the list before the close of the year.
60 years ago
Dec. 7, 1961: The mightiest hunter title for the area this year goes to Hayward Forest Ranger, Robert Hogue, who nabbed a monster in the Phipps Flowage area north of Hayward during the recent deer season. The buck weighed in at 193 pounds field dressed and held 18 points in its rack. It was judged to be about 7½ years old.
We don’t know just what the odds would be but they must be in the millions. Mr. and Mrs. Harold Melby, Stone Lake, became grandparents twice the same day. Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Oates on the birth of a son and to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Henk on the birth of a daughter. The two babies were born Saturday, making Mr. and Mrs. Harold Melby grandparents twice in one day.
50 years ago
Dec. 30, 1971: Northwest Wisconsin Regional Planning and Development Commission chairman Charles Tollander, Webster, presented Sherman Weiss, Hayward, a plaque expressing the Commission’s appreciation for Weiss’ support and assistance through the years he served Northern Wisconsin as area resource development agent.
Meeting in special session last week the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors approved a committee plan to redistrict the supervisory districts within the county in compliance with state law. The new plan was worked out by a Board-appointed committee. The new apportionment will add one supervisor to the Board for a total of 14 members. The new Board will take office following the April election.
40 years ago
Dec. 23, 1981: One of the main questions left unanswered in last week’s initial investigation into the shooting of fugitive killer Brian Hussong was resolved this week as further findings were filled by a special three-man team from the Department of Criminal Investigation. Hussong, it has been determined, did not fire first. In fact, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday, he did not fire his 30.06 caliber rifle at all as authorities raided his cabin in the woods. But according to the Department of Criminal Investigation report turned over to Shawano County Sheriff James Knope this week, Hussong did indeed point his gun at authorities as they surrounded his cabin, and he did have his weapon’s safety off.
The unemployment rate continued its upward climb in Sawyer County during December, but the implications of the figures are not as dreary as they might first seem, according to Hayward Job Service Office Manager Bev Gehrke. Although the rate of jobless people took a three percent jump over last year’s unemployment rate, crawling to 12 percent in November, the number of people employed in the county held steady, Gehrke reported.
