95 years ago
Nov. 11, 1926: Operations of a white slave ring which sold young girls to resorts at Hurley is charged to four men of St. Paul and are being held there for trial. All four are charged with violating the Mam White Slave Act. The men became acquainted with the girls at night clubs and road houses and offered them jobs as waitresses or bar maids at Hurley at large salaries. Cases of half a dozen girls who thus were tricked into lives of shame, all under 17 years of age.
The voters of Wisconsin who voted for 2.75 per cent beer, Nov. 2, with the expectation of getting beer, are in for a disappointment, such as those received, who thought the United States would be bone dry over night as soon as National Prohibition went into effect.
75 years ago
Nov. 7, 1946: Ken Keltner, star third baseman of the Cleveland Indians, is vacationing in the Hayward lakes region again this year. “Ken”, as he is familiarly known by baseball fans throughout the nation, is an annual vacationist in this area following the close of each baseball season.
No new cases of polio have been reported in this immediate vicinity. However, four new cases made their appearance at Barron during the past week.
With favorable weather conditions prevailing, a record vote was cast at the General election on Tuesday, November 5. Sawyer county remained true to form and elected Republican candidates by a very large margin. All of the Republican candidates for state offices were elected by a large majority. Walter S. Goodland was re-elected as Governor and has established a record as the oldest governor in the nation’s history. He will be 84 on December 22.
60 years ago
Oct. 19, 1961: A resolution reaffirming their stand for motor trolling on Wisconsin Waters on a local or area option basis was passed Saturday morning without a dissenting vote at the annual convention of the Resort Association of Wisconsin at the Mead Hotel in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Armory is a “bee hive” of activity with departure time of Company B nearing the “Zero” hour, which is Tuesday, October 24, at 12:30 p.m., at the Northwestern Railway Station. Final orders were received Tuesday by Captain Robert Dunster. A special train will pick up Units of the 32nd Division in Hurley, Ashland, Spooner and Hayward.
50 years ago
Nov. 11, 1971: A local group which calls itself “The Concerned Citizens for the preservation of the Chippewa Flowage” this week issued a statement that indicates that a recent petition the group circulated among property owner and taxpayers surrounding the famous Chippewa Flowage in Sawyer County showed that 75% of the resort owners and over 400 taxpayers on that body of water oppose recapture.
A 7 lb. 10 oz. Walleye caught in Little Round Lake by Ann Marie Lutz of Matteson, Ill., is the $500.00 grand prize winner in the 1971 Round Lake Resort Assn. Walleye O’Rama. Mrs. Lutz caught the fish on a minnow in 25 feet of water a week before the contest ended on Oct. 21st.
40 years ago
Nov. 4, 1981: The old adage, “a buck is a buck in any man’s language,” is not necessarily ringing true in Hayward these days. In fact, one dollar bill passed at a local establishment last week was disguised to be worth $10, and that has prompted a warning from Hayward Chief of Police Justin Hall that merchants and other citizens double check their money. According to Chief Hall, the dollar bill passed last Wednesday was redone by tearing and taping the corners containing the denomination to look like a $10 bill. Disguising of bills, Hall said, is a violation of federal law, defacing U.S. currency, and carries a heavy penalty.
Debbie Lloyd, 12, Hayward, blew a “six” on the Hubba Bubba measuring machine at the Marketplace IGA’s “Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Bubble Blowing Contest” Saturday to win the first prize in her age division. The contest was sponsored by IGA as part of the Oktoberfest celebration in Hayward Saturday, and about 100 area youngsters participated.
