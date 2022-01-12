95 years ago
Jan. 13, 1927: Alex Pearson, who no doubt, operates the most up-to-date confectionary store in northern Wisconsin (Pearson’s Soda Grill in Hayward), has been awarded third prize for a national window display contest put on by the Richardson Corporation of Rochester, New York. Mr. Pearson is ever alert in keeping ahead of the times and is enthusiastic in everything that will tend to put Hayward on the map.
Robert L. Ripple, who has made the Bayfield hatchery one of the beauty spots of Wisconsin, and under whose watchful care has made the hatchery one of the best producing in the state, was a visitor in our city Monday and inspected the trout hatchery while here. He informs us that hatching will begin soon and knows of no reason why the hatchery should not produce a maximum output.
75 years ago
Jan. 9, 1947: This is the third consecutive time that the Record has published a notice for the Hayward Rod and Gun Club meeting to be held in the Legion Cabin on Saturday evening, January 11. After that, excuses about not knowing of the meeting will not be accepted. Ernest Swift, Assistance Conservation Director, is coming all the way from Madison to talk to us on “Deer vs. Trees.”
The Sawyer County Polio Drive was started off by a $100.00 donation from Jack Zufall, who was stricken with polio last year and is recovering very nicely. This is a fine indication of the importance of this drive, which should mean that everyone get behind it to aid in the fight against the dreaded disease.
60 years ago
Dec. 21, 1961: With the always dreamed for “White Christmas” now a reality, Hayward area residents enter the last, and in many instances, feverish stages of their preparation for the forthcoming Christmas Holidays. Although winter does not officially arrive until Thursday, Dec. 21, Hayward has already received over 12 inches of snow in less than two weeks, and has recorded temperatures of 24 below zero with more of the same forecast for this week.
Three Hayward eating and lodging establishments have received national recognition in the new 1962 Duncan Hines Travel Books, “Adventures in Good Eating” and “Lodging for a Night,” Roy H. Park, editor-in-chief of the Duncan Hines Institute, announced today. Listed in “Adventures in Good Eating” are: Clyde Magill’s Tally-Ho and The Turk’s Inn. Listed in “Lodging for a Night” is Radio Joe’s Motel.
50 years ago
Jan. 13, 1972: A small nucleus of interested residents, organization and club members – meeting in an unofficial capacity, Monday evening discussed ways and means of exploring the needs of the community for a large building that could be used by the community as a year-‘round structure for a civic center and multi-use building.
An “immediate moratorium” was urged on state approval of real estate plots for the 1,200 homesite development near Cable, Wisconsin on the National Namekagon Wild River by Wisconsin Conservation groups. The face that part of this development lies within the official Wild River Zone, great care needs to be taken not to change the water quality of the river. Individual septic systems in a soil with very rapid permeability could easily intercept the high quality ground water flowing to the river and cause pollution.
40 years ago
Jan. 6, 1982: A Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department deputy was discharged last week after he was found guilty in federal court of falsely swearing to an FBI agent in connection with a federal investigation of an alleged attempt to cover up a series of burglaries committed in the Spider Lake area nearly five years ago. Former deputy Michael P. Szula, 46, Winter, was discharged by action of a special Sawyer County Finance, Sheriff and Property Board last Thursday. In Madison on Wednesday, Dec. 23, Federal Judge Barbara Crabb found Szula guilty of lying to an FBI agent regarding an alleged attempt to frame others for the Spider Lake burglaries.
Rachael Ann Gran made an early arrival at Hayward Area Memorial Hospital to become the first baby of the new years in the Hayward area. Her parents, Karen and Ron Gran, Route 3, Hayward, did not expect their first baby until January 17, but Rachael appeared at 3:11 a.m. January 1, weighing 6 pounds, 7½ ounces, and measuring 18 ½ inches long.
