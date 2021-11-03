95 years ago
Nov. 4, 1926: Hayward, the ideal recreational spot of Northern Wisconsin, is being extensively advertised to the world, and the tourist traffic is increasing rapidly each year on account of our wonderful fishing and hunting. The foresight of thousands now see the need of replenishing our lakes and streams with more fish. The amount of fry received from the state and federal government is not sufficient to supply our lakes that are being fished each year by numberless tourists and some other means must be adopted to get our supply. A private hatchery, it seems, is the solution.
The only spirited contest in Sawyer County at the Tuesday election was for the office of District Attorney in which contest J.C. Davis, incumbent, won over Sam J. Williams, Independent candidate, by a vote of 255.
75 years ago
Oct. 31, 1946: The sheriff’s office has received complaints of damage done to property in the community by youngsters carrying rifles and shotguns. Undoubtedly these boys are not old enough to have hunting licenses. Parents are warned that they will be held responsible for damage that can be traced to their children.
The Grand Theatre in Hayward this week was showing “The Girl of the Limberlost,” a double feature of “Lonesome Trail” and “Live Wires,” “Our Hearts Were Growing Up” and a double feature of “Club Havana” and “Thoroughbreds.”
60 years ago
Oct. 12, 1961: A large cougar was seen by Charles Clark crossing the road into a strip of woods on his farm about noon on Sunday. There have been several reports recently of people seeing a big cat “with a long tail” but this is the first time it has been seen in the middle of the day. Mr. Clark says the big cat was about six feet long, stood nearly two feet high and was the color of a tawny collie dog. When asked how long the tail was Mr. Clark said he really didn’t notice, he was just “looking at those shoulders,” “it was no kitten.” The Clark farm is a mile south of Highway 48 in the Meteor Hills area. This could be one of the sheep killers.
The “sometimes wild” and varied stories of the Black Hills and Montana in the “olden days” and the story of the Buffalo herds which many of us have heard during our growing up days in Cable, have come to the fore again. Tom Farley has been selected as a retired Colonel in Ernest Hemingway’s “Young Man” Movie which is now being shot at Mellen.
Joseph Szumowski (Radio (Joe) has arrived safely in Tamopol, Soviet Russia, according to a card received today written September 29. He is visiting his mother who is living in the Soviet Union. He writes, “Best wishes to the crew at the RECORD and hope to see you soon.”
50 years ago
Nov. 4, 1971: Legislation to provide for the Federal take over of the Chippewa Flowage and the return of 6,000 acres of land to the Lac Courte Oreilles Indian Reservation, was introduced Monday by Senator Gaylord Nelson. The Wisconsin Democrat said that placement of the 30,000-acre power project in the public domain is the best way to protect and enhance the environmental quality of the historic Flowage near Hayward.
Two Hayward students were among the members of the University of Wisconsin-Madison pompon squad pictured on the front page of the Milwaukee Journal’s “Women’s Section” last week. Pictured was junior Barbara Koerpel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Koerpel and sophomore Martha Risberg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perry Risberg.
40 years ago
Oct. 28, 1981: A battle over the enforcement of fish and game laws on Lac Courte Oreilles Indian Reservation navigable waters that dates back to 1976 when LCO declared jurisdiction rights was decided in court last week, as U.S. District Judge James Doyle Sr. ruled Friday in favor of the State of Wisconsin. Judge Doyle issued a decision Friday declaring that only the State of Wisconsin can enforce its fish and game laws against non-members, a decision sought by the State in a suit to prevent officers of LCO from enforcing certain reservation rules against non-members and giving the state exclusive jurisdiction.
The summer of 1981, according to Bev Gehrke of the Hayward Job Service Office, will go down as “a worse summer than most” in regard to unemployment and unemployment compensation.
