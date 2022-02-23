95 years ago
Feb. 24, 1927: The Sawyer County Agricultural Fair Association is making determined efforts to pay premiums this coming year to the practical farmer on the basis of the profits he receives from his crops.
From Section 343.44, Wisconsin Statutes: Any person who shall willfully, maliciously or wantonly tear, deface, mutilate or injure any book, map, pamphlet, chart, picture or other property belonging to any public library or take and carry away the same with intent to convert to his own use shall be punished by imprisonment in the county jail of not more than six months or by a fine not exceeding one hundred dollars.
Over a thousand people from this city and immediate vicinity witnessed the dog derby and other winter sports last Sunday afternoon. At 2:30 p.m. the rolling sack race, with a large number of contestants, took place in the park opposite the Giblin Hotel.
75 years ago
Feb. 20, 1947: The Sawyer County USO Fund Drive will begin Friday, Feb. 21 (tomorrow) and continue through Feb. 28. The quota set for Sawyer county is $475. Allotments for the various communities are as follows: Hayward $225; Winter $75; Stone Lake, $40; Couderay, Exeland, Draper and Radisson, each $30; Ojibwa, $15.
The Chamber of Commerce held a dinner meeting Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, at the Hotel Walker Café, which was attended by fifty-five members and friends.
Mr. and Mrs. William Korey will celebrate their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary at their home on Route Three next Saturday, Feb. 22. They will have an open house all evening beginning at 7:30 o’clock. Their many friends are invited to call.
60 years ago
Feb. 22, 1962: History is believed to have been made yesterday as a group of American Indians clad in their ceremonial regalia were presented an Army procurement contract by the commanding officer of the Joliet, Ill., Arsenal, Lt. Col Paul J. Savage, in ceremonies held at the arsenal headquarters.
Jim Peterson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Peterson, was notified on Feb. 7 that he had become a National Merit Scholarship finalist. Jim is a senior at Hayward High School.
A Testimonial dinner for Assemblyman Willis Hutnik will be held this evening Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Ladysmith High School. Mrs. Alphonse Smither, dinner chairman, said it will be a non-partisan affair.
50 years ago
Feb. 24, 1972: Hayward area citizens continued their search for possible answers to the community’s needs for a combined civic center and arena at a meeting last week at which time close to 60 persons attending selected a steering committee of some 13 persons to investigate the proposal
The increased popularity of cross country skiing has finally come to Hayward and persons interested in the sport, wanting to take part in actually cross country skiing and/or wishing to know about it and the equipment, is invited to attend an informal session on the subject at the Dennis Tremblay residence on County Hill Road at the western edge of the city at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
Smoked Ham at the A&P would run you 59 cents a pound but a boneless chuck was nearly twice that at 97 cents a pound.
40 years ago
Feb: 24, 1982: All time missed because of recent bomb threats at Hayward schools will be made up later in the school year, the Hayward Board of Education resolved at a special meeting Monday night.
Thieves at the Moose Café in Hayward netted approximately $5,200 in cash during a burglary Wednesday, Feb. 17, Hayward Chief of Police Justin Hall said Monday.
Hayward Iowa Avenue will be closed Wednesday morning, Feb. 24, as preparations for the American Birkebeiner, according to Hayward Chief of Police Justin Hall.
