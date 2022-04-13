95 years ago

April 14, 1927: For discovering a slide in the fill of the Soo Line bridge over the Chippewa river near Murray, just before the South Bound Superior-Duluth limited was to cross the bridge, and flagging the train in time to avert a disastrous wreck, Frank Inczanskis of Exeland, section foreman, was given a substantial reward by railway officials.

