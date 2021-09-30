95 years ago
Sept. 30, 1926: The Wm. Hogue farm on Round Lake was sold last week by Wise Bros. & Beaudette to J.A. Ziemba & Co. of Chicago, large subdividers who are enthused with the lake shore land in Sawyer County. They contemplate to sub-divide the Hogue property and will begin work immediately to prepare the land for that purpose. Their operations will mean that a great amount of money will be spent here before the land will be on the market.
Next Saturday morning, in the Hayward High School auditorium, a monster recreational meeting of all Northern Wisconsin will be held for the purpose of discussing the tourist and resort problem as applied to Northern Wisconsin. It has been rumored that an effort will be made at the meeting to move the headquarters of the association from Rhinelander to Milwaukee for the purpose of encouraging more financial aid to further the progress of the association.
75 years ago
Sept. 26, 1946: A visitor in the Sawyer county area is the first polio fatality of the locality. She is Mrs. Wayne Kinsley of Portland, Oregon. Mr. and Mrs. Kinsley and their little son had arrived by plane the first of the month to visit with Mr. Kinsley’s mother, Mrs. Florence Kinsley at Winter. Mrs. Kinsley was taken to a Minneapolis hospital on September 13, when it was known that she had contracted the serious illness. No other cases of polio have been reported in this area.
Scheer’s Ghost Lake Lodge will pay $100.00 reward for the arrest and conviction of party or parties who stole a canoe and paddles from Little Bass Lake. Will also pay an additional $100.00 reward for the arrest and conviction of party or parties who stole one 16-foot strip built, round bottom boat, from the C.C.C. dam on Teal river in the town of Round Lake.
60 years ago
Sept. 14, 1961: This week, the Record, as another step in increasing its service to its subscribers and advertisers, has installed a new Print-N-Etch photo engraving plant. Known in the printing trade as one of the most simple to operate and most practical plants on the market today, this new equipment will enable the Record to make its own photo engravings each week without having to send them out of town which entails considerable delay at times.
After many months of correspondence with the Town Board and a Citizen’s Committee, Elias T. Eyvindsson, M.D., plans to locate and set up a medical practice in the Town of Winter. He is a native of Iceland where for the past few years he has been employed by his government as Director of a 40 bed hospital at Neskaupstad.
50 years ago
Sept. 30, 1971: Gov. Patrick J. Lucey said last Thursday Wisconsin will intervene on behalf of the Lac Courte Oreilles band of Chippewa Indians in the Chippewa Flowage case. “The Lac Courte Oreilles deserve the support of the state of Wisconsin in the settlement of their grievances,” Lucey said in a letter to Attorney General Robert W. Warren. “Therefore I am asking your office to intervene with the Federal Power Commission on behalf of the Lac Courte Oreilles band of Chippewa Indians.” Lucey noted that the Chippewa Flowage was created without the approval of the Indians, who lost control over use of about 525 acres of their tribal land.
Vicki A. Plante, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Plante, Hayward, is among 26 University of Wisconsin students who are spending their junior year studying in the University of Aix-Marseilles in France.
40 years ago
Sept. 23, 1981: “I’m not going to tell you he’s out of the area, but there is no evidence to say he’s here either.” That was the report from Sawyer County Sheriff Ernest Lein this week, as the search for Brian Hussong, 31, an escapee from the Fox Lake Correctional Institute continued in Sawyer County and elsewhere throughout the state. Hussong, who has led local, county and state law enforcement authorities on a chase throughout northern Wisconsin since his escape August 28, has not been spotted officially since a man fitting his description was seen near Reserve Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Those in favor of the Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s plans to double the size of its current plant in Hayward and subsequently double its production output had a fairly simple message at last Friday’s public hearing on the matter. In the words of Richard A. Warder, representing Hayward Lakes Realty, Inc., “We need the industry.” Those opposed to the expansion of the plant had a message with a few more facets, most of which centered on the current plant’s impact on the quality of air in the Hayward area, and the potential impact of a plant twice the size of the same nature.
