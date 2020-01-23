A 31-year-old LCO man and two 17-year-old males from Minneapolis face felony drug charges in Sawyer County Circuit court following their arrests after a four-month investigation by LCO tribal police and a search warrant executed Jan. 8 at a house on Water Tower Lane.
Clinton West Price Jr., 31, 13021W Water Tower Lane, is charged with possessing more than 50 grams of heroin with intent to deliver, selling 1.62 grams grams of heroin to a confidential informant in a transaction controlled and monitored by LCO police on Jan. 8, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. According to the complaint, the informant gave Clinton Price Jr. $120 in pre-recorded currency in exchange for the heroin.
