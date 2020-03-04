Support growing for a new Telemark; $41 million project envisioned

After what seemed to be at an impasse for several years, the languished Telemark Resort may be in the midst of a major rebirth as a potential renewal project gathers substantial support.
Over the past year, under the leadership of former Cable Chamber of Commerce director James Bolen, a previous plan to redefine the historic resort has been completely restructured. Bolen is the operator of Lake Owen Resort, served on the Wisconsin Tourism Council and currently serves on the board of Bayfield County Economic Development.
Bolen is working with Telemark Redevelopment, LLC (TR), and has brought in advisers with expertise and credibility in development, finance, building, marketing and management. Among them are WhiteStar Advisors, Diaz & Cooper, Widseth Smith Nolting Architects, Kraus Anderson Construction, Spears, Carlson & Coleman law office, US Bank, Chippewa Valley Bank and seven private equity sources.
A resolution in support of the project was recently adopted by the Town of Cable Board of Supervisors. In addition, TR has received support from the Bayfield County administrator, Wisconsin Department of Tourism, the CXC (Central Cross-Country Ski Association), the Bayfield Economic Development Corporation, various state lawmakers and many others.
“The project is gaining steam, and TR is poised to make its vision a reality for Northern Wisconsin,” Bolen said this week.
“That vision is to turn Telemark into more than a singular resort,” Bolen said. He described it to be “more like a Telemark Village, showcasing Northern Wisconsin’s magnificent natural backdrop. The Telemark Village will serve as a hub for year-round recreation, taking advantage of cross-country and downhill skiing, snowboarding, biking, hiking, snowmobiling, ATV riding, fishing, boating and canoeing.
“The resort is also located within the golf capital of Wisconsin. The addition of an independent corporate training center on the grounds also ensures further year-round appeal to major corporations,” Bolen said.
He added that “not only will the new Telemark take advantage of the internationally recognized cross-country ski and mountain bike trails, but it will also host incredible food and wine festivals, renowned actors for film weekends, and famed recording artists for musical events.
“TR understands that it is important to make Telemark a much more sustainable four-season tourist destination for the benefit of our entire region,” Bolen said. “For that reason, TR is bringing in a major player in hospitality e-Commerce, Diaz & Cooper. Telemark has not been marketed as a four-season resort area in the past, and we have created a plan, with the help of many partners, to maximize all that Telemark has to offer,” Bolen said.
Omi Diaz, President & CEO of Diaz & Cooper, said, “We transform marketing into an engine of growth.”
Bolen said that with its expertise in hospitality and travel marketing, Diaz & Cooper is in a position to create a highly developed, advanced online system that would streamline tourism outreach.
“This will make it easy for visitors to actually plan and book their vacation to the Telemark region and enjoy all it has to offer,” Bolen said.
He said that well before groundbreaking, Diaz & Cooper will be at work creating a strategic plan to build interest and create anticipation for the renewed property. TR has analyzed the potential economic impact of the Telemark project for the region, and their results have been bolstered by an independent feasibility study done by Hotel R&D.
$48 million economic impact
Bolen said project estimates are based upon TR’s plan to construct a new 250-room lodge, restore and reopen downhill ski slopes and add a chalet, and create an independent corporate training center. The project entails:
• Pre-opening economic impact: Estimated at $48,720,000, including construction estimates provided by Kraus Anderson based on the design concept prepared by Widseth Smith Nolting Architects and Engineers. The figure includes $41 million of construction costs, employing approximately 200 construction workers over an 18-month period. Also included is an estimated $400,000 in worker spending for food and lodging.
• First full year of operations economic impact: An estimated $25,620,000 in direct visitor spending. This includes an estimated $5,762,400 in estimated entertainment and retail sales for the Cable/Hayward area businesses.
Also included is $2,745,600 in projected annual wages for roughly 110 full-time lodge employees, corporate training center staff, restaurant/bar and ski slope employees. The project also is estimated to create an additional 40 part-time positions, with an additional $600,000 in annual wages.
The lodge complex also is estimated to spend $2.75 million annually on other local businesses. This figure does not include utilities, which will create additional local economic impact.
• Sales tax and property tax revenues: In the first full year of operation the project is estimated to generate a combined $1,167,625 in sales and property tax revenues. It is anticipated that $78,000 will go to support local schools.
The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) currently has a two-year lease with an option to purchase the Telemark property. TR’s vision is to purchase only a portion of the Telemark real estate and to work closely with ABSF to develop the goals of both organizations and maximize the possibilities of the Telemark property to benefit all of northern Wisconsin, Bolen said.
Bolen added he is “looking forward to working together with ABSF and others involved in pursuing state funding to extend the sewer line and demolish the existing, dilapidated resort building. TR’s plan, which builds multiple businesses, creates new jobs and generates economic impact, certainly strengthens any request for state funding,” he said. According to Bolen, “While we believe that working together can create a win-win for both ABSF and TR, the real winners will be the local community, which will benefit from tourism, tax dollars and state grants, while also having a state-of-the-art facility to enjoy right in their backyard.”
Good for the whole region
Part of the plan calls for state funding to extend sewer lines to the property and to demolish the lodge that once was known for its massive fireplace in the lobby.
On Feb. 26, the Town of Cable Board passed a resolution supporting the Telemark Redevelopment Project. The resolution says the project “will create new full-time and part-time jobs” and “will significantly bolster existing businesses and create an environment for new business growth” within the town, as well as generate increased tax revenues for the Town of Cable.
The town board states it will work with Telemark Redevelopment and their efforts to redevelop the resort area, in matters relating to zoning, permits and any other regulatory issues.
An online auction of Telemark Lodge contents and fixtures is being conducted this April and May by Kubarek Auction and Estate Services of Hayward.
The Telemark property is owned by Clifton Louis and his brother-in-law, who also own property on Lake Owen. Their property manager, Rick Carpenter, told the Record, “We will probably hold several auctions to empty out stuff in there that eventually potentially could end up in a landfill if the building is demolished. My thought is that is what will happen.”
In July 2019, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) entered into a two-year lease for the 750-acre Telemark property, including the long-closed lodge and ski hill, in order to access the trails for recreation and snowmaking equipment for Birkie events. The ABSF also has an option to purchase until July 2021.
“We’re now out pursuing grants and development partners,” said Executive Director Ben Popp. “Our intent is to utilize that option before it expires.
“Our goal is to rejuvenate all the ski areas and recreation and to do events. Hopefully more partners will come along and do restaurants and hospitality,” he added. “We’ve been working with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and looking at idle site grants. Obviously, one of the biggest things right now is the removal of the building,” Popp said.
“Many events are happening already at the Birkie start line” near the former lodge, he noted. “If we can expand that into even more opportunities, it will provide more jobs, bring more people to the area. It will be good for the whole region.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.