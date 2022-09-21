...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
This Thursday, the 22nd, autumn begins. Aren’t we blessed? There are still tinges of summer here and there. In fact, I and my son and dog have been swimming every day at the Stone Lake boat landing all month. We are trying to savor that last bit of summer. Just a short dog story. We have a 2 year old puppy, half golden retriever and half many other dogs. She is a long distance swimmer. She will swim out to the middle of Stone Lake and head south. Sparky! Sparky! Come Back! She had no sense of boundaries — like how long can a dog swim before they drown! So my friend, Stacie, suggested that I try her dog’s life vest (Tasha didn’t need it. She liked shore walking as Stacie looked for agates). Voila. Sparky loved it. I think she likes the flashy yellow and black color. And we loved it, no worry about her drowning. She still swims that far, and now we all can enjoy a peaceful swim. We probably have another week of summer’s end.
I looked out my window and one tree is a glorious orange and yellow! Almost overnight! At the top of the tall, tall hollyhock there is one lone flower here and there, a bit pf pink or magenta midst the stalks of brown pods. The rose hips have turned bright red orange, and since I did not prune, there are hundreds. No roses anymore. Yet purple asters, a last burst of wildflower color, and the great golden ragweed (curse of allergy) are everywhere. I cherish these last colors. It signals the closing of the garden....and yes, the work of closing the garden. I am doing a bit every so often. Today I am harvesting the mint. If you go Music Nite, there is always hot mint tea. So enjoy your days of wool sweaters, and fleeting color parades. And yes, I love winter as well.
