Since the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College announced March 16 it would close the college’s St. Croix Outreach site in Hertel in June, the St. Croix Higher Education and Community Development (HECD) has announced that it would fill the gap with an array of educational offerings.

The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin launched a “Higher Education Opportunities” program, featuring classes to be taught by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire/Barron County, Northwood Technical College, the College of St. Scholastica and the Northern Wisconsin Education Communities System.

