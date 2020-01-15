The April 7 election ballot has been finalized for offices including school board, city council, and town boards, as well as the Presidential preference primary and Supreme Court justice in Wisconsin.
There will be a primary election Tuesday, Feb. 18, for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice and for the special congressional election to fill the seat vacated by the resignation last September of northern Wisconsin 7th District Congressman Sean Duffy.
Incumbent Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly faces a challenge from Marquette University Law professor Ed Fallone and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky.
The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election on April 7, which is the same day as Wisconsin’s presidential primary.
In the 7th Congressional District primary election on Feb. 18, there are two Republican candidates and two Democratic candidates. They are:
Republican: State Senator Tom Tiffany, Minocqua; and Jason Church, Hudson.
Democrat: Lawrence Dale, Eagle River; and Tricia Zunker, Wausau.
The special election to fill the 7th District Congressional Representative seat will be held May 12.
County board
In Sawyer County, all 15 county board of supervisors seats will be up for election on April 7. There will be races in three of the supervisory districts. The candidates are:
District 1: Dale L. Schleeter (incumbent).
District 2: Jesse D. Boettcher, Dee Judd. The incumbent, Kathy McCoy, is not running for re-election.
District 3: Tweed W. Shuman (incumbent).
District 4: Troy Morgan (incumbent).
District 5: James H. Schlender Jr. (incumbent).
District 6: Marc D. Helwig (incumbent).
District 7: Thomas W. Duffy (incumbent).
District 8: Bruce Paulsen (incumbent)
District 9: Susie J. Taylor. The incumbent, Brian Bisonette, is not running.
District 10: Michael Maestri, Chuck Van Etten. The incumbent, Elaine Nyberg, is not running.
District 11: Dale Olson, Randy H, Neumann. The incumbent, James Bassett, is not running.
District 12: Dawn M. Petit (incumbent).
District 13: Ron Kinsley (incumbent).
District 14: Ron Buckholtz (incumbent).
District 15: Helen Dennis (incumbent).
School board
There are two seats on the Hayward Community School District Board of Education up for election this spring. There are three candidates: Incumbents James Ahrens and Dr. Harry Malcolm, plus Henry Bearhart.
City council
The incumbents are the only persons on the ballot for four Hayward City Council positions. They are Joe Kreyer, District 1; Lonnie Kennell, District 2; Michael Swan, District 3; and Jim Miller, District 4.
Town boards
Several local townships have town board supervisor positions which are up for election. The candidates who have filed are:
Town of Bass Lake: Incumbents Don Adams and Dave Aubart filed papers to run for town supervisors in the April 7 election and are unopposed.
Town of Lenroot: Jason Sjostrom and Steven Kariainen, both of them incumbents, filed for re-election, and are unopposed.
Town of Round Lake: Two supervisor positions are up for election. Incumbents Sharon Haak and Marilyn Karns are the only persons who filed.
Town of Spider Lake: There are two open supervisor positions. The candidates are Peter Huot (incumbent), Michael Wheeler, Deb Amery and Tim Sheldon. Incumbent George Brandt is not running.
Presidential primary
The spring election, set for Tuesday, April 7, will be the Presidential Preference Primary election in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin primary is an open primary, with the state awarding 90 delegates, of which 77 are pledged delegates allocated on the basis of the results of the primary.
Incumbent President Donald Trump is the only candidate on the Republican ballot.
There are 14 Democrats on the presidential primary ballot: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, former Vice President Joe Biden, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, new age author Marianne Williamson and former technology executive Andrew Yang.
