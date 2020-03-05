Sawyer County Board of Supervisors may soon be asked to make some major decisions regarding adding a second court for the county.
The board must:
• Approve a second courtroom adjoining the existing large courtroom, a $3 million to $4 million project, or an entirely new justice center building, at more than $10 million.
• Pursue measures to allocate approximatly $400,000 in additional operating funds for the second court. Options include adopting a referendum to raise the general operating levy, use debt for capital improvement projects to free up general levy dollars, raise fees or make cuts, or any combination of the four measures.
At least two supervisors, Troy Morgan and Kathy McCoy, have advocated that the current composition of 15 supervisors should make the necessary decisions regarding the second court rather than waiting to act until after the April 7 spring election, when four new supervisors will be seated on the board.
At the Feb. 20 County Board meeting, Chair Tweed Shuman told the board that in March the board’s public safety, public works and finance committees all would have agenda items concerning the second court.
What’s less certain is whether the board, at its monthly meeting March 19, will have a resolution to consider, as advocated by Morgan and McCoy, or whether there will be more discussion and questions before the board can proceed.
At the January board meeting, Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel and others from the court system offered responses to questions concerning a Finance Committee resolution regarding the necessity and the financial and judicial impact of a second court and alternatives to adding a second judge.
As he has in the past, Judge Yackel expressed the urgency for addressing a solution to the high number of cases the court is handling. In 2017, the county passed a resolution seeking a second court to alleviate the county’s heavy court load — the highest number of court cases per judge in the state.
In each of the last two years, 2018 and 2019, the court has seen a record-setting 400-plus felony cases, many related a drug epidemic, particularly heroin and methamphetamine or meth.
Two supervisors who act as county ambassadors to Madison, Vice Chair Dale Schleeter and Morgan, have been in contact with the four lawmakers representing Sawyer County: State Senators Janet Bewley, 25th District, and Jerry Petrowski, 29th District; and Representatives Beth Meyers, 74th District, and James Edming, 87th District. All of the local state legislators have supported a second court for Sawyer County.
In November 2019 the Wisconsin Assembly passed AB 470, a bill that would add 12 circuit judges in the state, including one for Sawyer County. Four judges would be added each year over three successive years: 2020, 2021 and 2022.
In February, the Wisconsin Senate passed its version of the house bill, also adding 12 circuit court judges, four per year over three years , but starting in 2021. Now it is up to Gov. Tony Evers to sign the bill.
An aide to Sen. Bewley said he believes the governor will sign the final legislation that had received bi-partisan support. However, what is less certain is when the governor will sign the bill.
According to the aide, it all depends on whether the bill was part of a recent package sent over to Evers from the Assembly that including nearly 100 bills. If the second court is part of that package, then the governor has just seven days to sign. If the bill was not part of the recent Assembly package, it could be as late as April when the governor would be required to sign.
So it is possible that when County Board meets March 19, Evers might have signed the bill into law.
A condition to receiving the second judge is to have facilities available for a second court or to be pursuing the facilities to accommodate the additional judge. At the Feb. 20 board meeting, both Morgan and McCoy encouraged the current composition of the board to be the deciders on the second court.
“I do think we have to have a robust discussion at the next meeting, perhaps no action,” Morgan said, “ but we are getting down to crunch time concerning the timeline and, as well, we are going to have four new board members very soon and I don’t think it is fair for them. We’ve all been in this for two years now and I think we should at least make some progress on this, so we don’t have four new people having to make this very important decision without having some guidance.”
McCoy said the board had several discussions about the second court but had been “hesitant to ever make a final, final decision.”
“I think it should be on the agenda next month and I have already echoed this several times,” she said. “We’ve hired a consultant (for the additional courtroom). We have three different plans to vote on. I think we need to vote on which one of them we are going to do and at this time move forward. The consensus has been at every discussion that we are moving forward with this, so I don’t think we should keep delaying it, and we could be discussing it for another year and half and it would be the same.”
Supervisor James Schlender, chair of the Public Safety Committee, said he understood that some people had become frustrated at the deliberative process the county had taken concerning the second court, but he added it was part of the responsibility of a supervisor to accept criticism when pursuing the best options.
Supervisor Marc Helwig said he would like to consider more than the three options provided by the architectural consultants, adding there were “possibilities” that had not been considered.
Pursuing other “possibilities,” as Helwig suggests, likely would delay the process by several months.
