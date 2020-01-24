Several grants presented to Hayward classrooms last fall by the Hayward Foundation for Educational Enrichment (HFEE) were highlighted at the monthly meeting of the Hayward Community Schools Board of Education Monday, Jan. 20.
Teachers submit applications for the grants and HFEE funds them. This past fall, 10 grants totaling $22,968.83 were presented.
High school health and physical education teacher Kathryn Von Arb and student Madalyn Lyons gave a presentation about how a $4,500 HFEE grant was used to purchase 30 Fitbits, a case for them, an iPad and two charging stations for phy-ed classes.
The video showed students exercising on step boxes. The Fitbit devices count their steps and heart rates to evaluate the optimal benefits of the exercise. The Fitbits “have been a great addition to my class, because my students are more motivated to move and get their heart rates up,” Von Arb said.
Board member Jim Ahrens, the liaison with HFEE, listed the other grants that HFEE awarded last fall:
• Square Panda (4K, Pre-K and Kindergarten classes). It is a play set that combines letters with sounds in a tactile way and turns iPads into a supplementary phonics tool.
• Krankcycle (high school physical education). This is a machine that allows exercisers to use all upper body muscles and is adaptable for wheelchairs and students restricted by injuries.
• Gaga ball pit (primary and intermediate physical education). This is similar to dodge ball, but is played in an outdoor pit.
• Padcaster (Jared Ursin, middle school arts teacher). This is a turnkey mobile video production system that enables students to produce a news show, film sporting and musical events and create public service announcements.
• School waste management program. Northern Waters Environmental School students will learn about reducing environmental impact, cost and sustainability.
• Break Box Kits (third grade students). These kits have multiple sensory options and help relieve stress, anxiety and promote self-regulation. They also will help special education students with their behavior and autism.
• Cleavertouch Impact Board (Kate Laier, reading and math interventionist). This is a pilot program looking at new technology to replace SmartBoards.
• Littlebits (Stacey Wilson, third grade teacher). Littlebits are an engineering and reusable building resource to be used in Makerspace, a designed learning area where students can collaborate, create, problem solve and learn in a hands-on way.
• Clicker for Chromebooks (Kori Kreyer, special education teacher). Clicker is a software that offers multiple writing tools and support for developing struggling readers and writers. It reads the student’s sentence aloud and suggests age appropriate vocabulary though word banks.
NABA grant
On behalf of the Northland Area Builders Association (NABA), Kathy Kadlec presented a check for $2,600 to the Hayward High School technology education program. Kadlec said the nonprofit NABA raises funds through an annual ice fishing event in January and a golf tournament in the fall.
Teacher Scott Beranek said NABA “supports us in great ways.” There are now 10 students in the Construction Academy, which is open to any student. The Higher Learning Commission has designated it as an accredited outreach campus for Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College (WITC). “We’re the only one; no one else does that,” Beranek added.
Beranek said the program will be getting some new equipment. NABA is sponsoring a 30-hour course that will give students an OSHA certificate for construction. When course graduates apply for a job, that certificate will boost their wages by $1.50 to $2 per hour in any of the major markets.
Actions taken
In new business, the board:
• Gave preliminary approval to a renewed contract with the Hayward Center for Individualized Learning (HACIL) charter school board for July 1, 2020, through 2025. The contract now must be reviewed by an attorney and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI). It will come back to the board in May for final approval.
HACIL “is a very well-run school and gives students in the community a little different look at something,” Board President Linda Plante said.
• Voted not to have a cap on the number of nonresident students who apply to attend the Hayward schools (regular education 4K through 12th grade and special education) under the open enrollment provision for the 2020-21 school year. Applications are being taken from Feb. 3 through April 30.
The district’s two charter schools — HACIL and Northern Waters Environmental — have enrollment caps of 250 and 40 students, respectively. The HACIL board approved no limit on the number of applicants with special needs.
• Approved a contract with Hurricane Lawn Care for 2020-22 for $43,500 per year. The school district received three bids for this service. Board member Stacey Hessel abstained from the vote.
• Approved a $5,000 donation to match the $5,000 allocated in the general fund for the Hayward Music Boosters for the purchase of equipment and supplies.
• Approved the addition of two new science courses at the high school for the coming school year — large animal science and small animal science. The board tabled a proposal for an earth science course pending the receipt of more details.
Principal Dan VanderVelden said the high school has two more state DPI-endorsed career pathways: construction and manufacturing.
• Approved a new class ranking system called “Laude” to reward students that undertake academic rigor starting in the 2020-21 year.
• Accepted the annual school district independent audit report for 2019-20 prepared by Bauman Associates of Eau Claire. The board also voted to stay with Bauman Associates for the next three years.
Finance Committee Chairman Dr. Harry Malcolm said they are working with Hurricane Busing and the sheriff on a safety program to get state transportation credit for busing students who live within two miles of the schools. The plan will identify “unusually hazardous” areas such as crossing a state highway, no sidewalks and high traffic.
“We have always bused the students” who reside within two miles of the schools, “so there won’t be any additional expense,” Plante said. “It’s simply a way of monitoring it so we can get reimbursement for something we’ve been doing all along.”
Retirement
The board approved the retirements of middle school career exploration teacher Darlene Kirchdoerfer and sixth grade teacher Brenda Thompson, effective at the end of the current school year.
Kirchdoerfer has spent her last 23 years with the Hayward School District, and before that, taught at Cameron for 10½ years and at a primary school in Melbourne, Australia.
At HMS, she has also has taught special educational classes and has been the “What’s Your Plan” team leader.
She said she will continue as academic coach for the Hurricane wrestling team and plans to become a motivational speaker.
Thompson said she has been “treated exceptionally well by every administrator” during her 33 years of teaching, of which 31 have been in the Hayward district. “I couldn’t ask for a greater experience,” she said. “I still have a passion for working with children, particularly in the area of problem solving.”
The board accepted the resignations of assistant high school girls soccer coach Wendy Fuller and high school custodian Kelly Cashman.
Donations
Recent donations to the school district aired at Monday’s meeting are:
• An anonymous donation of $5,000 to the district character education program.
• Hats, gloves and socks donated by the Seeley Lions Club to the primary school.
• Large bag of hats and mittens from Grace Lutheran Church, for intermediate and primary school students.
• Dale and Ann Schleeter donated wheelchair-related equipment in memory of their daughter Lizzie.
