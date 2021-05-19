Monday, May 10

0026: Wanted person, Hwy. B & Felser Dr., Hayward.

0046: Juvenile runaway, Nisway St., Hayward.

0135: Building/area check, Main St., Hayward.

0146: Disturbance, Nisway St., Hayward.

0200: Welfare check, post office.

0233: Building/area check, Second St., Hayward.

0255: Juvenile issue, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake.

0440: Suicidal person, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake.

0704: EMS call, Hwy. 70, Winter Township.

0844: Disturbance, North Reserve Ln., Bass Lake.

0856: EMS call, Hwy. 70, Winter Township.

1038: Truancy, Main St.; Hayward Primary School.

1047: Suicidal person, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.

1153: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1231: Drug complaint, Hwy. 77/O’Brien Hill, Hayward Township.

1250: Driving complaint, Railroad St., Hayward.

1348: Fire call, Hwy. 27, Meadowbrook Township.

1420: Fire call, Hwy. 27 & Old Hwy 70, Ojibwa Township.

1528: Criminal damage to property, School House Cir., Bass Lake.

1632: Suspicious person/circumstance, Trail Ways, Bass Lake Township.

1639: Family issue, Eytcheson Rd., Lenroot Township.

1648: Suspicious vehicle, Poppin Tags Thrift Store, Hayward.

1653, 1719: DNR complaint, McClaine Rd., Round Lake Township.

1746: Alarm, Boys Camp Rd., Round Lake Township.

1759: Recovered property, Hayward Police Department.

1822: EMS call, Fifth St., SWSO, Hayward.

1902: EMS transfer BLS, Ashland.

1951: Wanted person, Hwy. 27/70; Weirgor Rd.

2050: Fire call, North Reserve Ln., Bass Lake.

Tuesday, May 11

0052: Juvenile issue, Hwy. B; Casino, Hayward.

0353: Property damage accident, Hwy. 77; Walmart, Hayward.

0738: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.

0900: Juvenile issue, Hwy. 63, Hayward.

1040: EMS call, Greenwood Ln., Hayward.

1112: Civil matter, Grand Ave., Village of Exeland.

1156: EMS call, Hwy. 77; Hayward Hospital, Hayward.

1237: Fire call, Osprey Rd & Worlds End Rd., Ojibwa Township.

1245: Intoxicated driver, Hwy. 63; Holiday North.

1300: Fire call, Hwy. 27/70 & River Rd., Ojibwa Township.

1310: DNR complaint, Abby Ln., Hayward.

1340: Fraud, SWSO, Hayward.

1354: Disturbance, Hwy. K, Bass Lake.

1515: EMS call, Lester Ln., Draper Township.

1518: Suspicious person/circumstance, Main St.; Hayward Primary School.

1532: Juvenile issue, NorthLakes Clinic, Hayward.

1624: Disturbance, Neezh St., Hayward.

1649: EMS call, Risberg Rd., Hayward.

1700: Driving complaint, Hwy. K & Hwy. B, Hayward.

1718: Domestic disturbance, Marion St., Village of Winter.

1732: Drug complaint, Trepania Rd. & Honor the Earth, Bass Lake Township.

1816: Drug complaint, Hall of Fame Dr. & Pine Tree Dr., Hayward.

1844: Welfare check, Davis Ave., Hayward.

1935: Paper service attempt, Harold Rd. Lenroot Township.

1936: Theft, Hwy. K; LCO Country Store, Bass Lake.

2023: Juvenile issue, Hwy. 63; Hayward.

2051: Wanted person, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

2225: Fire call, South Reserve Ln.

2241: Disturbance, Pinewood Dr., Lot 82.

Wednesday, May 12

0101: Unwanted subject, Neezh St., Hayward.

0156: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63 & Stark Rd., Lenroot Township.

0420: Drug complaint, Hwy. B; Casino, Hayward.

0805: Disturbance, Human Service, Hayward.

0842: Drug complaint, Sevenwinds, Hayward.

0928: EMS call, LCO Health, Bass Lake Township.

1025: Sexual assault, LCO Police, Bass Lake Township.

1103: Disabled vehicle, Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.

1143: EMS call, Main St., Hayward.

1401: Property damage accident, USH 63, Hayward.

1442: Fire call, Hwy. M, Hayward.

1609: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1616: Property damage accident, LCO Credit Union.

1643: Fraud, Hayward Salvage, Hayward.

1656: Disturbance, Carlson St., Hayward.

1739: Domestic disturbance, Park Rd., Hayward.

1741: EMS call, Water St., Hayward.

1836: EMS call, Jasons Ln., Meteor Township.

1838: Building/area check, Park Rd., Hayward.

1946: Paper service attempt, Shadow Ln., Bass Lake.

2005: Theft, Signor Dr.

2012: Juvenile issue, John Ericsson Ave., Bass Lake.

2013: Keep the peace, Marion St., Village of Winter.

2107: EMS call, Nyman Ave.; Valley, Hayward.

2124: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27/70 & Pierce Ln., Sand Lake Township.

Thursday, May 13

0114: Wanted person, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

0752: Injury accident, Hwy. 63 & Vermont Ave., Hayward.

0837: Keep the peace, Highline Rd., Bass Lake Township.

1038: EMS call, Pokegama Rd., Hunter.

1048: Sexual assault, Gitigaan Rd.; LCO PD, Hayward.

1108: EMS call, Hwy. A, Round Lake Township.

1205: Assist another agency, Hwy. 77, Hayward Hospital.

1301: EMS call, Marketplace, Hayward.

1428: EMS call, Gurno Lake Rd., Hayward.

1431: Suspicious person, VA Clinic, Hayward.

1446: Burglary, Hwy. CC, Hunter.

1452: Jail complaint, Hayward.

1537: Disturbance Essentia Health, Hayward.

1601: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward Hospital.

1612: Drug complaint, Hayward Court, Hayward.

1725: Disturbance, Hwy. 27, Hayward.

1811: Fire call, Gorud Rd., Hayward.

1815: EMS call, 1st St., Sand Lake Township.

1940: Traffic pursuit, Hwy. B & Haskins Rd., Hayward.

2204: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 63; Kwik Trip, Hayward.

2243: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 77, HAMH.

Friday, May 14

0048: Building area/check, 2nd St.; City Beach, Hayward.

0410: EMS call, Larson Rd., out of county.

0442: Building area/check, S First St; Rub a Dub, Hayward.

0517: EMS call, Peterson Rd., Hayward.

0532: Disabled vehicle, Round Lake School Rd. & Popple Town Rd., Bass Lake.

0553: EMS call, Rollingwood Rd., Sand Lake Township.

0620: EMS call, R&R Ln., Lenroot Township.

0632: Building/area check, National Forest.

0744: Building/area check, Grove St., Village of Winter.

0806: Vehicle in ditch, Polish Rd. & Hwy. 40, Radisson Township.

0855: Wanted person, Stubbins Ave., Sand Lake Township.

0930: Burglary, Hwy. H, Radisson Township.

0937: Disabled vehicle, Hoffer Rd. & Mapes Rd, Village of Couderay.

0953: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27/77 & Sleepy Hollow Dr., Hayward.

1022: Alarm, Hwy. K, Bass Lake.

1043: Paper service attempt, Shadow Ln., Bass Lake.

1111: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27/77 & Sleepy Hollow Dr., Hayward.

1123: Civil matter, Care Animal Clinic, Hayward.

1202: 911 hang up, Nyman Ave., Hayward.

1231: Suicidal person, Fourth St., Hayward.

1251: Trespass, Portage Ter, Bass Lake Township.

1300: Hit and run, Indian Dr., Bass Lake Township.

1305: Welfare check, Hwy. 77; Walmart, Hayward.

1312: 911 hang up, Hwy. 27/77, Hayward.

1320: Child abuse neglect, Woodland Ave. & Hwy. K, Bass Lake.

1417: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. E.

1420: Suspicious person /circumstance, Chippewa Valley Bank, Hayward.

1444: Driving complaint, Wheeler St., Hayward.

1446: Assist another agency, Starcz Rd., Radisson Township.

1452: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27 & S Florida Ave., Hayward.

1535: Driving complaint, Hwy 70, Winter.

1554: Animal, Namekagon Ln., Hayward.

1711: Theft, Zulaski Rd., Hayward.

1727: Driving complaint, Hwy. CC, Village of Exeland.

1834: 911 hang up, Peninsula Rd., Hayward.

1902: Drug complaint, Chippewa Flowage.

1926: Welfare check, Norwood Trailer CT Rd., Village of Winter.

2031: Fire call, Morgan Rd., Spider Lake Township.

2041: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.

2042: Intoxicated driver, Bayzhig St., Hayward.

2155: Fire call, Hoffer Rd., Village of Couderay.

Saturday, May 15

0057: Welfare check, Hwy. 63; Kwik Trip, Hayward.

0112: Vehicle theft, Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.

0158; Building/area check, First St.-Rub A Dub, Hayward.

0255: Suspicious person, Peters Rd., Round Lake Township.

0813: Assist citizen, Kansas Ave., Hayward.

0832: Trespass, Village of Couderay.

0927: Assist another agency, Hwy. 77; Hayward Hospital.

0942: Injury accident, Hidden Bay, Hayward.

1042: Burglary, Hwy. H, Radisson Township.

1116: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward.

1204: Gas drive-off, DJ’s Mark, Sand Lake Township.

1258: Threat, Poplar Ave., Bass Lake Township.

1304: Car-deer accident, Hwy. B/Olker Rd., Hayward.

1314: Suspicious person, Gundersen Ln., Bass Lake.

1336: EMS call, Sawyer County Jail.

1436: Battery report, Main St., Village of Winter.

1549: Unwanted subject, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake.

1744: Criminal damage to property, Third St., Hayward.

1807: Suicidal person, Raynor St., Village of Radisson.

1829: Disturbance, Main St., Hayward.

1932: DNR complaint, Strom Rd.

2128: Property damage accident, Hwy. 63, Hayward.

2240: EMS call, Radio Hill Rd.

2246: EMS call, Ojibwa.

Sunday, May 16

0020: Unwanted subject, Popple Town Rd., Bass Lake.

0322: Fire call, Hwy. H.

0524: Fire call, Hwy. H, out of county.

0542: Alarm, Whispering Pine Trail, Bass Lake.

0655: Injury accident, Hwy. H.

0821: EMS call, Hwy. 77; Hayward Hospital, Hayward.

1012: Search warrant, Gurno Lake Rd., Hayward.

1022: Juvenile issue, Northern Pine, Hayward.

1037: Recovered property, Hayward Police Dept.

1117: Disturbance, 2nd Ave., Hayward.

1134: Suspicious person, Water Tower Rd., Hayward.

1211: EMS call, Atkins Ave., Bass Lake.

1337: EMS call, Stone Lake.

1447: EMS call, Scarlet Tanager Ln., Round Lake Township.

1523: EMS call, Marion St., Village of Winter.

1530: EMS call, Woodridge Ln., Hayward.

1613: Unwanted subject, Agency Rd.; 16 Plex.

1732: Disturbance, Hwy. K, Bass Lake.

1742, 1854: EMS call, White Birch Ln., Country Terrace, Hayward.

1911: EMS call, Green Lake Rd., Edgewater Township.

1925: Unwanted subject, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake.

2022: EMS call, Davis Ave., Hayward.

2040: EMS call, Tower Rd., Winter Township.

2128: Car-deer accident, Timber Ford, Hayward.

2144: Disturbance, Conner Ln., Hunter Township.

2226: Criminal Damage to property, Neezh St., Hayward.

2259: Gunshot complaint, Bayzhig St.

