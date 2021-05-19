Monday, May 10
0026: Wanted person, Hwy. B & Felser Dr., Hayward.
0046: Juvenile runaway, Nisway St., Hayward.
0135: Building/area check, Main St., Hayward.
0146: Disturbance, Nisway St., Hayward.
0200: Welfare check, post office.
0233: Building/area check, Second St., Hayward.
0255: Juvenile issue, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake.
0440: Suicidal person, Akikaandag Ln., Bass Lake.
0704: EMS call, Hwy. 70, Winter Township.
0844: Disturbance, North Reserve Ln., Bass Lake.
0856: EMS call, Hwy. 70, Winter Township.
1038: Truancy, Main St.; Hayward Primary School.
1047: Suicidal person, Pinewood Dr., Hayward.
1153: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1231: Drug complaint, Hwy. 77/O’Brien Hill, Hayward Township.
1250: Driving complaint, Railroad St., Hayward.
1348: Fire call, Hwy. 27, Meadowbrook Township.
1420: Fire call, Hwy. 27 & Old Hwy 70, Ojibwa Township.
1528: Criminal damage to property, School House Cir., Bass Lake.
1632: Suspicious person/circumstance, Trail Ways, Bass Lake Township.
1639: Family issue, Eytcheson Rd., Lenroot Township.
1648: Suspicious vehicle, Poppin Tags Thrift Store, Hayward.
1653, 1719: DNR complaint, McClaine Rd., Round Lake Township.
1746: Alarm, Boys Camp Rd., Round Lake Township.
1759: Recovered property, Hayward Police Department.
1822: EMS call, Fifth St., SWSO, Hayward.
1902: EMS transfer BLS, Ashland.
1951: Wanted person, Hwy. 27/70; Weirgor Rd.
2050: Fire call, North Reserve Ln., Bass Lake.
Tuesday, May 11
0052: Juvenile issue, Hwy. B; Casino, Hayward.
0353: Property damage accident, Hwy. 77; Walmart, Hayward.
0738: Vehicle in ditch, Hwy. 27, Bass Lake Township.
0900: Juvenile issue, Hwy. 63, Hayward.
1040: EMS call, Greenwood Ln., Hayward.
1112: Civil matter, Grand Ave., Village of Exeland.
1156: EMS call, Hwy. 77; Hayward Hospital, Hayward.
1237: Fire call, Osprey Rd & Worlds End Rd., Ojibwa Township.
1245: Intoxicated driver, Hwy. 63; Holiday North.
1300: Fire call, Hwy. 27/70 & River Rd., Ojibwa Township.
1310: DNR complaint, Abby Ln., Hayward.
1340: Fraud, SWSO, Hayward.
1354: Disturbance, Hwy. K, Bass Lake.
1515: EMS call, Lester Ln., Draper Township.
1518: Suspicious person/circumstance, Main St.; Hayward Primary School.
1532: Juvenile issue, NorthLakes Clinic, Hayward.
1624: Disturbance, Neezh St., Hayward.
1649: EMS call, Risberg Rd., Hayward.
1700: Driving complaint, Hwy. K & Hwy. B, Hayward.
1718: Domestic disturbance, Marion St., Village of Winter.
1732: Drug complaint, Trepania Rd. & Honor the Earth, Bass Lake Township.
1816: Drug complaint, Hall of Fame Dr. & Pine Tree Dr., Hayward.
1844: Welfare check, Davis Ave., Hayward.
1935: Paper service attempt, Harold Rd. Lenroot Township.
1936: Theft, Hwy. K; LCO Country Store, Bass Lake.
2023: Juvenile issue, Hwy. 63; Hayward.
2051: Wanted person, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
2225: Fire call, South Reserve Ln.
2241: Disturbance, Pinewood Dr., Lot 82.
Wednesday, May 12
0101: Unwanted subject, Neezh St., Hayward.
0156: Drug complaint, Hwy. 63 & Stark Rd., Lenroot Township.
0420: Drug complaint, Hwy. B; Casino, Hayward.
0805: Disturbance, Human Service, Hayward.
0842: Drug complaint, Sevenwinds, Hayward.
0928: EMS call, LCO Health, Bass Lake Township.
1025: Sexual assault, LCO Police, Bass Lake Township.
1103: Disabled vehicle, Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.
1143: EMS call, Main St., Hayward.
1401: Property damage accident, USH 63, Hayward.
1442: Fire call, Hwy. M, Hayward.
1609: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1616: Property damage accident, LCO Credit Union.
1643: Fraud, Hayward Salvage, Hayward.
1656: Disturbance, Carlson St., Hayward.
1739: Domestic disturbance, Park Rd., Hayward.
1741: EMS call, Water St., Hayward.
1836: EMS call, Jasons Ln., Meteor Township.
1838: Building/area check, Park Rd., Hayward.
1946: Paper service attempt, Shadow Ln., Bass Lake.
2005: Theft, Signor Dr.
2012: Juvenile issue, John Ericsson Ave., Bass Lake.
2013: Keep the peace, Marion St., Village of Winter.
2107: EMS call, Nyman Ave.; Valley, Hayward.
2124: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27/70 & Pierce Ln., Sand Lake Township.
Thursday, May 13
0114: Wanted person, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
0752: Injury accident, Hwy. 63 & Vermont Ave., Hayward.
0837: Keep the peace, Highline Rd., Bass Lake Township.
1038: EMS call, Pokegama Rd., Hunter.
1048: Sexual assault, Gitigaan Rd.; LCO PD, Hayward.
1108: EMS call, Hwy. A, Round Lake Township.
1205: Assist another agency, Hwy. 77, Hayward Hospital.
1301: EMS call, Marketplace, Hayward.
1428: EMS call, Gurno Lake Rd., Hayward.
1431: Suspicious person, VA Clinic, Hayward.
1446: Burglary, Hwy. CC, Hunter.
1452: Jail complaint, Hayward.
1537: Disturbance Essentia Health, Hayward.
1601: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward Hospital.
1612: Drug complaint, Hayward Court, Hayward.
1725: Disturbance, Hwy. 27, Hayward.
1811: Fire call, Gorud Rd., Hayward.
1815: EMS call, 1st St., Sand Lake Township.
1940: Traffic pursuit, Hwy. B & Haskins Rd., Hayward.
2204: Gas drive-off, Hwy. 63; Kwik Trip, Hayward.
2243: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. 77, HAMH.
Friday, May 14
0048: Building area/check, 2nd St.; City Beach, Hayward.
0410: EMS call, Larson Rd., out of county.
0442: Building area/check, S First St; Rub a Dub, Hayward.
0517: EMS call, Peterson Rd., Hayward.
0532: Disabled vehicle, Round Lake School Rd. & Popple Town Rd., Bass Lake.
0553: EMS call, Rollingwood Rd., Sand Lake Township.
0620: EMS call, R&R Ln., Lenroot Township.
0632: Building/area check, National Forest.
0744: Building/area check, Grove St., Village of Winter.
0806: Vehicle in ditch, Polish Rd. & Hwy. 40, Radisson Township.
0855: Wanted person, Stubbins Ave., Sand Lake Township.
0930: Burglary, Hwy. H, Radisson Township.
0937: Disabled vehicle, Hoffer Rd. & Mapes Rd, Village of Couderay.
0953: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27/77 & Sleepy Hollow Dr., Hayward.
1022: Alarm, Hwy. K, Bass Lake.
1043: Paper service attempt, Shadow Ln., Bass Lake.
1111: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27/77 & Sleepy Hollow Dr., Hayward.
1123: Civil matter, Care Animal Clinic, Hayward.
1202: 911 hang up, Nyman Ave., Hayward.
1231: Suicidal person, Fourth St., Hayward.
1251: Trespass, Portage Ter, Bass Lake Township.
1300: Hit and run, Indian Dr., Bass Lake Township.
1305: Welfare check, Hwy. 77; Walmart, Hayward.
1312: 911 hang up, Hwy. 27/77, Hayward.
1320: Child abuse neglect, Woodland Ave. & Hwy. K, Bass Lake.
1417: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. E.
1420: Suspicious person /circumstance, Chippewa Valley Bank, Hayward.
1444: Driving complaint, Wheeler St., Hayward.
1446: Assist another agency, Starcz Rd., Radisson Township.
1452: Driving complaint, Hwy. 27 & S Florida Ave., Hayward.
1535: Driving complaint, Hwy 70, Winter.
1554: Animal, Namekagon Ln., Hayward.
1711: Theft, Zulaski Rd., Hayward.
1727: Driving complaint, Hwy. CC, Village of Exeland.
1834: 911 hang up, Peninsula Rd., Hayward.
1902: Drug complaint, Chippewa Flowage.
1926: Welfare check, Norwood Trailer CT Rd., Village of Winter.
2031: Fire call, Morgan Rd., Spider Lake Township.
2041: Suspicious person/circumstance, Hwy. E, Bass Lake.
2042: Intoxicated driver, Bayzhig St., Hayward.
2155: Fire call, Hoffer Rd., Village of Couderay.
Saturday, May 15
0057: Welfare check, Hwy. 63; Kwik Trip, Hayward.
0112: Vehicle theft, Twin Lake Rd., Round Lake Township.
0158; Building/area check, First St.-Rub A Dub, Hayward.
0255: Suspicious person, Peters Rd., Round Lake Township.
0813: Assist citizen, Kansas Ave., Hayward.
0832: Trespass, Village of Couderay.
0927: Assist another agency, Hwy. 77; Hayward Hospital.
0942: Injury accident, Hidden Bay, Hayward.
1042: Burglary, Hwy. H, Radisson Township.
1116: EMS call, Hwy. 77, Hayward.
1204: Gas drive-off, DJ’s Mark, Sand Lake Township.
1258: Threat, Poplar Ave., Bass Lake Township.
1304: Car-deer accident, Hwy. B/Olker Rd., Hayward.
1314: Suspicious person, Gundersen Ln., Bass Lake.
1336: EMS call, Sawyer County Jail.
1436: Battery report, Main St., Village of Winter.
1549: Unwanted subject, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake.
1744: Criminal damage to property, Third St., Hayward.
1807: Suicidal person, Raynor St., Village of Radisson.
1829: Disturbance, Main St., Hayward.
1932: DNR complaint, Strom Rd.
2128: Property damage accident, Hwy. 63, Hayward.
2240: EMS call, Radio Hill Rd.
2246: EMS call, Ojibwa.
Sunday, May 16
0020: Unwanted subject, Popple Town Rd., Bass Lake.
0322: Fire call, Hwy. H.
0524: Fire call, Hwy. H, out of county.
0542: Alarm, Whispering Pine Trail, Bass Lake.
0655: Injury accident, Hwy. H.
0821: EMS call, Hwy. 77; Hayward Hospital, Hayward.
1012: Search warrant, Gurno Lake Rd., Hayward.
1022: Juvenile issue, Northern Pine, Hayward.
1037: Recovered property, Hayward Police Dept.
1117: Disturbance, 2nd Ave., Hayward.
1134: Suspicious person, Water Tower Rd., Hayward.
1211: EMS call, Atkins Ave., Bass Lake.
1337: EMS call, Stone Lake.
1447: EMS call, Scarlet Tanager Ln., Round Lake Township.
1523: EMS call, Marion St., Village of Winter.
1530: EMS call, Woodridge Ln., Hayward.
1613: Unwanted subject, Agency Rd.; 16 Plex.
1732: Disturbance, Hwy. K, Bass Lake.
1742, 1854: EMS call, White Birch Ln., Country Terrace, Hayward.
1911: EMS call, Green Lake Rd., Edgewater Township.
1925: Unwanted subject, Hwy. 27/70, Sand Lake.
2022: EMS call, Davis Ave., Hayward.
2040: EMS call, Tower Rd., Winter Township.
2128: Car-deer accident, Timber Ford, Hayward.
2144: Disturbance, Conner Ln., Hunter Township.
2226: Criminal Damage to property, Neezh St., Hayward.
2259: Gunshot complaint, Bayzhig St.
