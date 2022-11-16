...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
So, I start my day with the knowledge that I did not buy the winning lottery ticket nor did my friends Donna and Nancy. Then I go to my desk to print off some forms for the NHS Thrift Shop and find that my printer is not talking to my computer. I then send those forms to my Art Beat e-mail so that I may print them there. I leave the house and head to the Thrift Shop where I take pictures of the Christmas items at the shop. My phone screen goes black. I go to Verizon. Four hours later I have a new phone.
In the meantime, I have gone to Art Beat and attempted to print forms. My printer is making grinding sounds and will not print. I go to Wal Mart and buy a new printer. I make an attempt to connect my printer and computer and I fail. Tech help says the reason is that my computer is so old it will not support the printer. I leave work and meet my friend Mimi for a drink at Trailways. What else was there to do?
