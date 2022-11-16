So, I start my day with the knowledge that I did not buy the winning lottery ticket nor did my friends Donna and Nancy. Then I go to my desk to print off some forms for the NHS Thrift Shop and find that my printer is not talking to my computer. I then send those forms to my Art Beat e-mail so that I may print them there. I leave the house and head to the Thrift Shop where I take pictures of the Christmas items at the shop. My phone screen goes black. I go to Verizon. Four hours later I have a new phone.

In the meantime, I have gone to Art Beat and attempted to print forms. My printer is making grinding sounds and will not print. I go to Wal Mart and buy a new printer. I make an attempt to connect my printer and computer and I fail. Tech help says the reason is that my computer is so old it will not support the printer. I leave work and meet my friend Mimi for a drink at Trailways. What else was there to do?

