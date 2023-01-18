Before the Northwoods Humane Society had a shelter, we did our animal care in our homes and businesses. One evening, 29 years ago, on a snowy, icy evening I got a call from Carol Jorgenson.

Carol had found a dog lying on Highway B. She brought the dog to our home and we warmed her up and created a space for her. Our other animals were used to new creatures and were accepting of the ‘new’ dog. The dog was very thin but had a tummy, and she was gentle in nature. I had to go to Chicago for a buying conference for our business. My husband Mike and son Chris stayed home and cared for our animals. When I called home on the second night I was greeted with news that the new dog had delivered six puppies. remember Chris’ excitement as he told me, “Mommy, there was one puppy, then two and now there are six!” Mike handled it all with his usual calmness and all was well. The wonderful mother was named Bella and she was adopted by super people. They let her stay with her puppies until it was time to wean them and came daily to walk and socialize her. All of the puppies found homes and Bella’s family kept touch with some of the adopting families.

