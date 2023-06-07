...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Only a week away! Art For Animals, our major fundraiser for 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 15 at Flat Creek Inn in Hayward. I so hope you have it on your calendar with plans to attend with friends and family. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with easy listening music by DJ Wayne Basevich, a beautiful array of appetizers and champagne and punch. There will also be a cash bar. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffles and a live auction. All ticket holders will have a change at the door prizes drawing.
Unique to the event this year is a special raffle for a handcrafted dollhouse made for NHS by Jim and Marion Dier. The doll house is a two story, open sided house, complete with furniture, a family, a dog and cat and fully decorated.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
