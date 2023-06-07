Only a week away! Art For Animals, our major fundraiser for 2023 will take place on Thursday, June 15 at Flat Creek Inn in Hayward. I so hope you have it on your calendar with plans to attend with friends and family. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with easy listening music by DJ Wayne Basevich, a beautiful array of appetizers and champagne and punch. There will also be a cash bar. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 raffles and a live auction. All ticket holders will have a change at the door prizes drawing.

Unique to the event this year is a special raffle for a handcrafted dollhouse made for NHS by Jim and Marion Dier. The doll house is a two story, open sided house, complete with furniture, a family, a dog and cat and fully decorated.

