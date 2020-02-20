No abuse of power by Spider Lake chairman, says board

Town of Spider Lake Board members voted Feb. 12 to support Town Chairman John Leighton’s action two months ago, when he called the town road foreman to have the foreman plow out his stuck vehicle.
Town supervisors voted 3-0, with one board member absent, to state that Leighton did not abuse his authority. But the board postponed a decision on creating a policy covering such situations in the future.
Leighton told an audience of about 50 townspeople that he and his wife were “faced with a life-threatening situation” on Dec. 11 when their vehicle became stuck on a Town of Namakagon (Bayfield County) town road 300 feet off County Road M. The road was unplowed and is used as a snowmobile trail in the winter.
Leighton said his first response in this situation was to call a service station in Cable, but found out that the business doesn’t do towing anymore. With cell phone service “very intermittent,” he then called a towing company in Hayward but the company “refused to come,” he said.
“My wife and I were basically frantic in our fear,” Leighton said. “We were not thinking clearly. That was the reason it didn’t dawn on us to dial 911.”
After being plowed out, Leighton wrote a check for $100 to the Town of Spider Lake to reimburse the town for the foreman’s wages and vehicle costs.
“The chairman asked for and received emergency assistance from the town,” Leighton said. “Objection was made to this and the statement was made that this was an abuse of the chairman’s office and the chairman should resign.”
Leighton left the town hall meeting room while the board deliberated on whether the chairman abused his authority, what the town’s policy should be on responding to calls for service, and what the charges should be for this service.
“What if the (emergency caller) can’t get ahold of the sheriff (via 911 phone call)?” said Supervisor Stephanie Martin. “In some places here, there’s no cell service.”
Town Treasurer Kathy Overman urged the board to find out what is legal. ”No board member can benefit from the taxpayers’ dollars,” she said. “You can’t invade the business (provided by private towing services).”
The board agreed to charge Leighton for two hours of the road foreman’s time in responding to his call, based on a cost statement prepared by Mike Wheeler, roads liaison.
Wheeler said Leighton “didn’t get towed out, but plowed out. He was stuck on the road, not in the ditch or off the road. This is a procedure problem. If any one of us called 911, someone from this town or Namakagon will go and plow you out. He (Leighton) didn’t follow the correct procedure. It’s your problem if you’re in the ditch; it’s their (the local town’s) problem if they haven’t plowed the road.”
Wheeler said that based on cost guidelines from the state, based on type, age and weight of the vehicle and the time put in by road superintendent Don Fogal, the cost to plow out Leighton was $120.
Fire Chief Lee Nelson said the road on which Leighton was stuck is a state corridor snowmobile trail and is unplowed, similar to Rock Lake Fire Lane. The only time that fire lane gets plowed is if there is a current logging operation that asks the town to plow it, he said.
Nelson added that under insurance rules, he cannot pull someone out if they’re stuck in the ditch or their driveway. He said that “911 is a very serious thing. It has to be deemed an emergency. If you call 911 anywhere in the United States, someone will respond. Cell coverage is not an option anymore.
“Being stuck on a road where you don’t belong is your own problem,” Nelson added. “If we damage someone’s vehicle (in towing), we are held liable.”
Town resident Case Mazik said that what Leighton did “was wrong. Being town chairman does not entitle one to preferential benefits of the town resources or employees. He didn’t call 911, he called Don directly after hours to use town equipment to pull him out. It’s an abuse of power. If the employee was injured or town equipment damaged, how could that be explained?”
Mazik added that Leighton “is an absolute autocrat and should resign.”
The board voted 3-0 that Leighton did not abuse his power. Voting in favor were supervisors Pete Huot, Stephanie Martin and Mike Lemminger. Supervisor George Brandt was absent.
The board voted to charge Leighton $20.14 in addition to the $100 he already paid for the cost of having the road superintendent plow him out. “He (Leighton) can give us $20.14 tonight and we’ll call it done,” Overman said.
Many people in the town “live in remote areas and are at considerable risk back there,” Leighton said. “We all can take care of each other. With my personal chainsaw, I have cut the road open may times and pulled many people out of harm’s way dozens of times. I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary to agree to respond to our citizens and give them comfort and mitigate some of that danger.”
