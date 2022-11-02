moose lake

Dan Evenson from the Cambridge area withMark Heath.

In last weeks news I talked about giving you more information about an Elk that was shot in the Clam Lake area.

This beautiful Bull was a 6X7 shot by Dan Evenson from the Cambridge WI area. Dan was guided by Mark Heath who owns Whiskey Ridge in Radisson WI. The Bull was short with a bow. He was harvested just outside of Clam Lake on the opening day of the season. October 15 th . This bull was aged by the DNR at 10 years old. Dan was a happy hunter. The Moose Lake bull that was harvested was shot by Lon Feia of Hudson Wisconsin. Lon was also guided by Mark Heath. Mark told me that this 5X5 bull was running with 4 other bulls, 17 cows & 4 calves. This bull was aged at 13 ½ years old. He was taken on Wednesday October 19 west of Hwy. S. Congratulations to both hunters and to Mark for guiding them.

