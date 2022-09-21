...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
People have asked me lately If the hours of nearby restaurants will be changing as fall approaches.
Louie’s Landing will have the same hours as they have had in the past. No change. Open 10 AM to close, Tuesday – Saturday. Open Sunday 10 AM to 5 PM. Closed on Mondays. Christina from Christina’s Y-Pines informed me that they are open every day except Tuesdays. They open at 3 PM until close. During the football season they will have specials during the games which includes Sunday night Monday and Thursday night games, which they will have on their TV. Come join them for a lot of fun during the football season. They also reminded me that they are remodeling their kitchen and should be serving food hopefully by the end of October. We will keep you posted. Another area restaurant that a lot of Moose Lakers patronize is the Robins Nest on Hwy. B. Ashley and Chris informed me that they will keep their summer hours until the middle of October. They then will switch to Saturday and Sundays only. 7 AM until 2 PM. As this gets closer to the change of hours, I will give everyone another reminder.
