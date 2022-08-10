In last week’s article I promised you that I would tell you the entire story about the sale of Hillmans Grocery store. Here goes. Lionel Hillman started his business of Hillmans Grocery Store 52 years ago. On June 29 of this year Lonnie passed away at the age of 80 years old. He is survived by two children, Donna McConnell, a daughter who lives in Hayward and a son Pete Hillman of Nashville. With the Lonnie gone the children wanted to sell the store to someone who would keep it a grocery store knowing that the store is really an asset to this part of the county. Many Moose Lakers travel past the store going to and from town and do stop for gas of a few food items.
A long-time close friend of Lonnie’s, Jan Smith, who has Callahan Lake Resort has a daughter who lives and works in Missoula Montana. Shelley Otoupalik and her husband Robert Chitty showed interest in buying the store. They traveled to Hayward from Missoula to look at the property and within a short time closed on the business. I spoke to both last week and they plan on making many improvements to the business. A new front walkway has been completely redone. The shelves will be completely stocked with a good variety of items that vacationers and local people will need. A small amount of fishing tackle along with a coffee machine, sliced meat and cheese, a small amount of camping supplies and Firewood. A card reader system will be installed at the gas pump. This means you can pump gas 24 hours a day. Cigarettes, beer and liquor will also be available. On Labor Day weekend they will have a grand reopening. Please stop in. Long time friends of Lonnie, Marty Gerich and Shondi Reynolds will operate the store.
