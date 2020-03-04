A Cumberland man, Nathan Eugene Hart, 29, was sentenced to two years and 27 days in prison and three years of extended supervision in connection with an incident that occurred last Nov. 7 on Osprey Lake Access Road off Highway NN in the Town of Hayward.
Hart was sentenced to a concurrent 18 months in prison plus two years of extended supervision for fleeing an officer. His Sawyer County sentence is concurrent with a Barron County sentence of five years in prison for possession of three grams or less of heroin with intent to deliver on Oct. 2, 2013. On April 10, 2015, a sentence of five years prison was stayed and Hart was placed on seven years of probation for that Barron County conviction, but on Dec. 13, 2019, his probation was revoked and the five-year state prison sentence was imposed.
In the Nov. 7 incident, a Sawyer County sheriff’s deputy was in the process of responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from victims located at Osprey Lake Access Road when he performed a traffic stop of a van with two different license plates on Highway NN north of World’s End Road.
When the officer asked the driver — later identified as Hart — for his license, the driver put the vehicle in drive and took off northbound at high speed. The officer pursued the car.
The driver turned into the Drytown community and stopped in a driveway on Neezh Street, then exited the van and fled on foot. The deputy and an LCO police officer pursued the driver (Hart) through brush and the LCO officer was able to subdue Hart with a Taser, apprehending him near Nisway Street. Then it was learned that Hart had a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest.
Two other deputies detained three female passengers who were walking away from the suspect vehicle.
Meanwhile, another deputy responded to the Osprey Lake Access Road site, where a 33-year-old female and 18-year-old male told the officer that Hart had struck the 18-year-old in the head numerous times with a shotgun and that Hart and three females had stolen their van. In the van, a deputy found a camouflage sawed-off shotgun that did not have a make or model and had no registration on file.
The 33-year-old female victim stated that while she and the 18-year-old male were at the Sevenwinds Casino, a woman approached them and said she and her two girlfriends needed a ride because their vehicle had run out of gas.
While en route to World’s End Road, the woman texted her location to a friend to come pick her up because she did not feel safe. The three drove to the end of the Osprey Lake Access Road off World’s End Road, where an older Cadillac was parked.
There, Hart approached the 18-year-old and reportedly hit him three times in the head with a shotgun. The 33-year-old woman stated that Hart and the three females then got into the van and drove off.
