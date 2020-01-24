An area man was sentenced Friday, Jan. 17, to eight years in prison plus 10 years of supervised release for child sexual assault.
Leslie Dean “BoBo” Quaderer, 56, of 12810W Nisway Street on the LCO reservation, appeared before Judge Angeline E. Winton in Sawyer County Circuit Court. He was convicted of felony repeated sexual assault of a 9- to 10-year-old boy from Dec. 31, 2016, through Oct. 17, 2018, at a residence and feloniously causing the child to view or listen to pornographic sexual activity.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim informed an Indian Child Welfare worker that when he told Quaderer he was going to tell the police about the incidents, Quaderer told him he would kill him.
Quaderer was credited with 456 days served in jail. When on supervised release following his prison term, he is ordered to have no contact with three individuals or any person under the age of 18, to complete sex offender treatment and any programming deemed appropriate by the Department of Corrections. He must register with the state Sex Offender Registry for his lifetime, maintain absolute sobriety and not consume drugs without a valid prescription, and not possess firearms.
