Three local tourism marketing agencies have received significant grants from the state Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift (TRAVEL) stimulus program.
The Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce (HACC) received $38,503; the Hayward Lakes Visitor & Convention Bureau (HLVCB) received $37,198 and the Cable Area Chamber of Commerce (CACC) received $51,500.
The state distributed nearly $12 million to 158 entities. The funds come from Wisconsin’s portion of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.
“We are glad to be distributing grants to 158 organizations, demonstrating the importance of tourism (recovery) throughout the state,” said Sara Meaney, secretary-designee for Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Tourism, like all areas of the economy, was initially negatively impacted at the early stages the COVID-19 pandemic, especially while Safer at Home orders restricted public gatherings and travel. But as the state opened up this summer many regional visitors and seasonal residents visited the area.
The marketing agencies had to retool their operations, adding safety measures and responding to the absence of all major summer events.
Sherry Beckman, HLVCB executive director, said her agency had losses resulting from reduced room tax revenues in the first quarter, a drop in membership fees, reduced advertising support for its marketing magazine and increased costs for safety measures.
“They are giving us that money to catch up for what we lost,” Beckman said of the TRAVEL grant.
The cancellation of two major events this summer, Musky Fest and the Lumberjack World Championships, hurt the Hayward Chamber’s income. Chris Ruckdaschel, executive director of HACC, said the TRAVEL grant is good news.
“It will certainly impact us in a positive way,” he said. “While we have been able to weather the situation to this point, this definitely will help replenish much of what has been lost financially due to the pandemic. Chambers of commerce across the country and other organizations in the tourism promotion industry have not been eligible for programs such as the Payroll Protection Program to this point, so we are very appreciative that our state’s Department of Tourism has recognized this by also supporting these organizations that help businesses and other organizations in their respective communities.”
He added, “While the grant may not cover all that has been lost as a result of COVID-19, it will be both important and helpful to our ongoing operations, along with a $5,000 grant we received from our Hayward Community Credit Union earlier this summer.”
Beckman said the HLVCB has been aggressive over the last year in pursuing grants, including a $1,500 Tourism Information Center Grant and $16,225 snowmobile grant from the Department of Tourism to be used this winter.
“We’ve been working really, really hard to get all this grant money,” she said.
In a recent newsletter, Beckman stressed the importance of marketing for tourism, pointing out in 2019 visitors spent $92 million in Sawyer County supporting 993 full- and part-time jobs.
All that tourism marketing from state and local agencies seemed to reap huge benefits this summer as more travelers, who were restricted from international destinations and air travel, opted for regional destinations like Hayward and Cable.
“Almost everyone who came in this season said, ‘This is the first time we came to Hayward. We’ve always wanted to come, but this is the first visit,’” Beckman said. “So obviously we had planted the seeds, but they just never had the opportunity to come here because they were going to Mexico or flying to Florida or going to Canada. I think this summer we proved what a perfect destination we are.”
And even with COVID-19 concerns increasing now, Ruckdaschel is positive that area tourism can pull in visitors and their spending.
“As difficult a time as the pandemic has been for the Hayward area and many of our businesses, as well as other non-profit organizations, I really feel we are positioned for a very strong future based on the attractions, businesses, organizations and, most importantly, the people, that make up our community,” he said.
Other grants
Other local recipients of the TRAVEL grants include:
Superior-Douglas County Visitor Bureau: $150,349
The Bayfield Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Bureau: $109,650
Ashland Chamber of Commerce: $80,839
Cumberland Chamber of Commerce: $37,923
Phillips Chamber of Commerce: $23,708
Rusk County: $14,143
Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce: $12,020
Washburn County Tourism Association: $11,835
Madeline Island Chamber of Commerce: $10,311
Iron River Area Chamber of Commerce: $1,250
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.