This summer, it’s the real estate market that’s hot in Sawyer County.
Since between mid-April and May 13, when the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home restrictions, real estate sales have been heating up, with many homes for sale receiving multiple offers. Four area Realtors told the Record they are seeing a flood of requests to buy Sawyer County real estate like none has experienced in their professional careers.
This comes as a surprise to many, considering how COVID-19 has negatively impacted many industries such as retail stores, restaurants and bars. But several factors appear to combine to make Sawyer County a buying destination. They include:
• The desire to live in a safer rural area;
• Choosing to work remotely from a lake cabin versus a home in the city; and
• Historically low interest rates, along with a low inventory of homes for sale.
“It’s almost spooky business, to be honest with you,” said Ty Wiley of Area North Realty in Hayward.
In an interview in March shortly after schools began to close and Safer at Home orders were being issued, Wiley noted that his previous record-breaking year of sales had just come to a screeching halt.
But then, he said, after about four weeks, it turned around and the market got hot, with buyers with lots of cash coming north to buy.
“People with lots of money are coming up here to buy a safe place,” he said. “For whatever reason they are attracted to Sawyer County. You can call any Realtor in town and they can tell you they are busier than they have ever been.”
Like the other three Realtors, Wiley said another factor helping is many buyers have been allowed to work from home for social distancing, and they’ve decided to work from a home in the Northwoods away from a high incidence of COVID-19, not to mention the civic unrest in large cities after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Gary Nathan, of Woodland Developments & Realty, said a friend of his who has been in real estate and appraising for 50 years told him he has not seen anything as intense as the current market.
Because of the lack of inventory, Nathan said, there has been a pent-up demand for Sawyer County real estate that many buyers carried over from 2019 until late spring. Then when COVID-19 restrictions were dropped, people began to travel and buy, encouraged by record-low interest rates.
“I think our little Northwoods area, perhaps, hasn’t seen the wider impact of COVID-19 like that experienced on the coasts,” he said. “If we can keep our COVID cases low and not too many people get sick from COVID, we can continue to attract people.”
Regarding those working from home, Nathan said, his daughter, who works for a large drug company, has been given the option of working at home, and many of those working in finance, insurance and research are being offered more opportunities to work at home. Many of these professionals are choosing to work from a rural location with access to broadband.
“People are saying, ‘Heck, if I can work remotely I’m going to be up in northern Wisconsin,’” he said.
Nathan said the demographics of the buyers are all over the place, ranging from retirees to people in their 50s and early 60s who are still working, to couples with young children. He suspects the market will probably slow down a little in August when kids are going back to school.
Courtney Johnson of Edina Realty in Hayward began to see positive signs in the local real estate market around April 15, then after the May 13 Supreme Court decision it really improved.
“Buyers want to get away from the Twin Cities or any metro area because of their fears of COVID, but they’ve also become accustomed to the option of working at home and they think to themselves, ‘If I’m going to work from home, I can work from my cabin versus the metro area.’”
For those wanting to work from home, Johnson said, access to high speed broadband has an impact on sales. They need speeds as “fast as they can get in some cases,” she said. “If the speed isn’t fast enough, they have to look to another area.”
Another factor Johnson believes is driving home sales was the steep decline in the stock market that occurred in late March and early April that subsequently rebounded — a downturn that turned many away from stocks to less volatile real estate.
“I’ve been in this 15 years and have never seen anything like this,” she said. “And I’ve talked to another Realtor who has been here longer than I have and he had not seen anything like it.”
Johnson believes the good real estate market is a positive omen for the overall economy, because more people are spending their money in the county and demand will raise equity on existing homes.
Greg Grossi of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Consultants in Hayward agrees. “There is just a very low inventory to sell, and what does come on the market sells quickly,” he said.
Grossi is pleasantly surprised the demand for properties hasn’t dramatically sent prices higher. He believes buyers initially thought they would get deals because of COVID-19 damage to the overall economy, but they then found the low inventory and overall demand was keeping prices steady. Also helping is the fact that sellers haven’t been demanding dramatic increases.
“The market is staying steady because nobody totally understands what is going on,” he said.
Grossi, like Johnson, believes the good real estate market will have a positive impact on the overall economy.
“An old adage I’ve always had is when real estate is doing good, everyone is doing good,” he said.
Grossi said the top sellers have been lake homes, followed by country homes — properties off water with a couple of acres located within 10 miles of Hayward.
Not selling as well, he said, are vacant lots. That’s because of two factors: interest rates for new construction loans are higher, and few builders are available to start new projects.
Grossi and the other Realtors said the only problem with a hot market is it’s a more competitive business environment with more pressure to get offers in quickly and a higher likelihood of not getting the sale because of multiple offers.
