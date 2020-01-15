Clinton Price Jr.

Clinton Price Jr., 31 of Hayward.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Lac Courte Oreilles tribal police executed a search warrant at 13021W Water Tower Lane, following a four-month investigation of drug trafficking on the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation at the address.

After obtaining probable cause for a search warrant, the LCO NADGI (Native American Drug and Gang Initiative) team members executed the warrant and seized 164.5 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of more than $50,000. Officers also seized more than $2,000 in cash and multiple drug trafficking items and drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Clinton Price Jr., 31, of Hayward for delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug dwelling. Officers also arrested two 17-year-old males from Minneapolis and two juveniles who were transported to a juvenile detention center.

“The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Police Department will continue their efforts in their mission to protect the citizens of the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation,” said Police Chief Tim DeBrot.

Water Tower Lane is located north of Indian Trail Road and west of Drytown Lane on the LCO reservation.

