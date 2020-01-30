This flu season yet another overseas respiratory virus is raising concerns worldwide and causing health officials to urge people to wash hands diligently, cover mouths when coughing and stay home if they are sick.
And importantly, if anyone has traveled to Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China, that person should call his or her health provider before seeking medical assistance. Those health providers are being asked to contact local and state health departments and forward fluid samples to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to determine if the person is suffering from 2019 novel coronavirus, the new virus that is making headlines everywhere.
So far in China, more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been identified, along with 106 deaths reported as of Tuesday.
In the age of international travel, a regional virus outbreak is no longer just a local concern as air travelers exposed to the virus can carry it around the world in just days.
In the last two decades there have been a number of repeated concerns with overseas respiratory viruses spreading within the United States, including H1N1, Ebola and Zika.
On Monday, Jan. 27, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services held a media briefing on the 2019 novel coronavirus. State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said the CDC has 26 cases nationally under investigation, including six in Wisconsin.
Of the six Wisconsin cases, she said, one sample had returned negative and the state is waiting on the results of the other five.
So far, Ayers said, the risk to the public is low, but the state is taking precautions. Ayers, along with Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer, and respiratory disease epidemiologist Taum Haupt, emphasized that the state is tracking cases of those who have been to the Wuhan area and are showing symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Westergaard was asked if there is too much attention being put on this new virus versus the typical influenza virus impacting much of the state.
“It’s very scary — the prospect of a new virus and not knowing how that is going to go,” he said. “That is a concern that is getting an appropriate amount of attention. But when we talk of what is the imminent threat or the imminent risk in terms of those already infected and who have died, it is absolutely the case that the influenza virus at what we know at this moment is a much more imminent risk to healthy individuals in the state.”
The state health officials said coronaviruses are not new, and the symptoms are similar to the flu, but the 2019 novel coronavirus is new.
What raises the most concern and will result in a sample being sent to the CDC is a person with symptoms who has traveled to Wuhan region.
State health officials said Homeland Security is routing all individuals traveling from that region through five U.S. ports of entry: O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, San Francisco International Airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport.
All those disembarking at those screening sites are given notices reminding them if they have symptoms to contact their health provider.
Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons said the DHS and CDC are following protocols used in other respiratory viruses. She believes the public is now accustomed to questions concerning international travel and is familiar with the need to be diligent and properly report symptoms to local health officials.
Lyons said no one in the Sawyer County being monitored for the new respiratory virus, but added that anyone reporting to a local hospital with flu-like symptoms will be asked about their travel history. If they have been to China, and Wuhan in particular, in the last two weeks that will raise concerns.
Like Dr. Westergaard, Lyons also said the threat of influenza virus is still a major concern and she encourages anyone who has not received the flu shot to do so.
“Wash your hands, practice good hygiene by covering your mouth when you cough and get vaccinated,” she said. “It’s not too late to be vaccinated.”
