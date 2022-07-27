Hayward Piecemakers will host a lecture and trunk show by Mary Hertel of “Made By Marney” on Monday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the Theater Room of the Hayward Wesleyan Church.

Mary is an art instructor and pattern designer who makes her own paper-pieced patterns, which are fun and easy to use.

