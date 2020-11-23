A 34-year-old Hayward area man, Anthony James Hollen, has been charged by Sawyer County authorities with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint filed by District Attorney Bruce Poquette, on Oct. 10, 2020, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call stating that two males were fighting at a residence at 12805 Neezh Street.
When officers arrived, they took one male into custody. The other man went into the woods behind the residence and also was taken into custody. In his pockets, officers found a SD micro camera card, a thumb drive and cell phone. The devices were turned over to a state probation and parole agent.
The devices were examined by a didgital forensic examiner with the state Division of Criminal Investigation. The SD micro card contained five videos and five still photo images of pre-teen juveniles involved in sexual conduct.
Hollen is summoned to appear in Sawyer County Court Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.