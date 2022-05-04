SHELL LAKE – Statewide fishing opener is Saturday, May 7, and for the first time, the Governor’s Fishing Opener will be held on Shell Lake, with many family-friendly events planned.

Northwest Wisconsin ITBEC Tourism Committee, a 12-county group dedicated to marketing northwest Wisconsin, is hosting the events Friday and Saturday, May 6-7.

