They call themselves “The Merry Band of Running Fools.”
The women are all dedicated to fitness and, as their names implies, they are consumed with running.
In the spring the women typically enter a half-marathon and compete together.
After entering local races in Madeline Island, the Twin Cities and Duluth, three years ago they began a new tradition called “Runcation (run and vacation),” a destination trip focusing around a half-marathon.
Their first runcation was in Moab, Utah. The following year they ran in Maine.
This year the women were set to compete in the 2020 North Olympic Discovery Marathon in the state of Washington.
Then COVID-19 pandemic concerns lead to the cancellation of the Washington race, but on Saturday, June 16, the women ran their Olympic Discovery Half-Marathon anyway. They just ran it in Hayward.
Like many large competitions around the country, when the Washington half-marathon closed the physical race, the event offered or encouraged a virtual version of itself with participants running at other sites, with social distancing in mind.
“They sent us our race packets with our bib numbers, medals and T-shirt, and we just had to send in our race results,” said Sue Scheer.
Starting from the Lumberjack Bowl and back, eight women ran the city and town walking and biking trails, and then out to Hospital Road to Riverside Road to Wheeler Road, and to Chippewa Trail, and back and out on Olker Road.
“I liked it better because normally you have to worry about getting there really early for parking and then finding the bathroom,” said Kristin Lundberg Frane. “It was really easy.”
Scheer said her mother’s home was in the middle of the course, and they used it as a water and food station.
Before the half-marathon was canceled, Colleen Graham wasn’t going to be able to run in Washington. She could, however, participate in the Hayward virtual version.
“I was as excited to finish this event with this small group as I was to finish any other half marathons we finished, because we haven’t really been together or run together much. So it was really a fun day,” said Graham.
Respecting COVID-19 concerns, the women trained separately, but they met collectively on zoom.
“It was good we could meet virtually over zoom and talk about our run plans and what we were doing for the week,” said Scheer, who added, “We are supporting the notion that just because we can’t physically be together, we can still be emotionally support each other in our training and our running.”
On Saturday, the woman started in waves to encourage social distancing, and on the course they stayed at least six feet from each other.
A ritual at the end of their half-marathon races, the women take a group photo.
“That picture makes me feel a little sad,” said Lundberg Frane. “We are usually hugging, and here we are six feet apart.”
The women were asked if they missed the group experience of a big race with lots of participants.
“For me, the event itself is a celebration of all the training you put before it,” said Scheer. “That wasn’t different. The difference is the energy you get from other people who weren’t there.”
“I think it is the group training that I miss,” said Stacy Raymond.
Next month the women will hold another race of their own over the local trail system.
In 2021, they’re hoping to physically journey to the West Coast and run that Washington half-marathon that they virtually ran in 2020.
“That’s our plan,” said Lundberg Frane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.