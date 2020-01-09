Four local residents have been charged by the Sawyer County district attorney with feloniously trafficking in government-issued food assistance cards, also called Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.
Three persons are charged in one incident:
• James D. Cahill, 39, 6530 McClaine Avenue, Winter, trafficking a food assistance card in an amount between $100 and $5,000 in Hayward between Nov. 25 and Dec. 13, 2019;
• Brianna Nicole Teneyck, 27, N4966 Lake Winter Road, Winter, trafficking a food assistance card in an amount between $100 and $5,000 in Hayward and Winter between Nov. 25 and Dec. 13, 2019;
• Sarah Ann Kemmits, 32, 2687N Weirgor Road, Exeland, trafficking a food assistance card valued at $100 to $5,000 in Stone Lake between Nov. 25 and Dec. 13, 2019.
According to the complaints, on Dec. 5 a detective was monitoring jail phone conversations between inmate Cahill and Teneyck. Cahill was being held in jail on domestic aggravated battery charges.
Over the phone, Cahill told Teneyck to enter his apartment through a window and get his government-issued food assistance card, use the card to buy whatever she wished and then sell the card for cash and bring him the cash for him to use in the jail’s canteen. Teneyck told him she could do that.
The detective requested the county to track information on where the EBT card was used on Nov. 26 and thereafter. The card’s record, along with store video footage showed that Teneyck used the card to make a purchase for $182.56 at Walmart on Nov. 26. Also on Nov. 26, Teneyck used the card to make a purchase totaling $102.23 at the Winter Co-op grocery store.
On Dec. 4, Kemmits allegedly used the card to make purchases for $92.81 at Walmart, $1.89 at Holiday South in Hayward and $10.85 at Dollar General in Stone Lake.
On Dec. 6, the EBT card was used for a $17.50 purchase at Walmart, a on Dec. 7 it was used for a $3 purchase at Dollar General in Stone Lake. On Dec. 12, it was used for an attempted purchase at Winter Co-op grocery. The latter transaction did not happen because the card had been reported lost or stolen by the owner.
Records also showed that Teneyck deposited $85 and Kemmits deposited $35 to Cahill’s account while he was incarcerated in the jail.
James Cahill is summoned to appear in court Jan. 21. Teneyck was placed on a $500 signature bond pending her initial court appearance Jan. 24. Kemmits was placed on a $500 signature bone pending her initial court appearance Feb. 11.
The fourth person facing charges is Amy Reitz, 48, of 10780 Nyman Avenue-No. 1, Hayward. She is charged with trafficking an EBT card valued at $100 to $5,000 in the Town of Hayward Oct. 10, 2019. She allegedly offered to sell her card to a confidential law enforcement for cash, and offered to purchase goods for double that mount for the individual, using her card.
Law officers set up a “sting” in which they gave the informant a $100 bill. He gave the $100 cash to Reitz, who gave the informant the EBT card and said the informant could use the remaining $215 on the card. She said she needed the cash for Methadone and gas. Reitz was then arrested by Town of Hayward police and is summoned to appear in court Jan. 24.
