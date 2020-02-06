A Bloomer contractor performing road construction for the Town of Draper on June 4, 2019, forfeited $1,597.50 for discharging dredged or fill material in a wetland without obtaining a Department of Natural Resources permit.
A-1 Excavating forfeited $1,597.50 by default during a Jan. 27 court proceeding. A second citation charging that the contractor discharged material into a wetland without a permit on June 3, 2019, was dismissed but read in by Judge John Yackel.
According to the DNR citation issued by Conservation Warden Thomas Heisler, on June 3, 2019, A-1 Excavating Inc. started a road reconstruction project on North Clover Road. The project was adjacent to a designated wetland.
The Town of Draper acquired a general permit allowing wetland filling of 9,080 square feet, based on plans prepared by the engineering consultant. The DNR did not issue a permit to A-1 for discharging fill material into a wetland.
The project plans prepared by Northwest Based Engineering required a turbidity barrier to be placed as an erosion material measure to prevent sediment from reaching the adjacent wetland area. By admission on June 5 and Aug. 19, 2019, A-1 representatives stated they did not have any erosion control available or installed at the site at the time construction started.
On June 5, the warden observed that sediment from the project was reaching the wetland. It wasn’t until June 5 at the warden’s request that the contractor obtained and ultimately installed erosion control. The contractor worked at the site for two days before erosion control was installed.
