The Wisconsin Legislature is considering granting Sawyer County a second circuit court judge to address the high caseload in Sawyer County Circuit Court, including more than 400 felony cases processed in both 2018 and 2019.
But adding a second judge would come with a hefty price tag: a second large court would cost millions to build, and the annual operating expenses to run the court are estimated at around $400,000.
On Jan. 16 the Sawyer County Finance Committee submitted a resolution at the monthly county board meeting that seeks answers to several budget-related questions before money is spent on expanding the court.
“We decided before we could take any prudent fiscal action we needed answers to certain questions,” said Supervisor Bruce Paulsen, chair of the finance committee.
However Supervisor James Schlender, chair of Public Safety Committee, questioned why answers were needed when the board and committee already had discussed the questions extensively.
“These questions have been asked and answered,” Schlender said. “They’ve been debated. They’ve been discussed at public safety (committee) and discussed at open forum here.”
But Supervisor Marc Helwig said not all of the questions had been adequately discussed, and Supervisor Helen Denis wanted to know what existing programs would have to be cut to make funds available for the second court.
“The Finance Committee has the responsibility to act fiscally prudent and we need the answers to these questions,” Paulsen said, “and I think the full board needs answers to these questions. If we are going to fund a second judge, where is the money coming from?”
Schlender said the county also has a moral responsibility to ensure constitutional rights are respected, including the right to a speedy trial, which has become problematic with the busy court schedule. Later, Schlender offered to work on written responses but he also insisted there be no intent to delay the process in obtaining a second court and judge.
“We are not saying we don’t want to invest the money,” said Supervisor Dawn Petit, a member of the finance committee. “But before we go to the taxpayers and say we need to do this, we need to have the information.”
The board voted 9 to 6 to send the questions to the public safety committee for answering. At that point, several members in the audience, including legal experts who had been invited to offer input on questions, got up to leave.
Then it was revealed there had been a miscommunication and the board voted to withdraw its previous motion and allowed the experts to address the board.
Before addressing specific issues, Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel said he does not want county taxes to increase and does not want the county to spend “a single dime” on a new courtroom until the Legislature approves a second judge.
However, even without a second judge being allocated to the county, Yackel said, the court system still can use a second large courtroom, and later he and Christopher Channing, administrator for the 10th Judicial District, both explained a second large courtroom could be used by visiting judges who are processing Sawyer County cases, especially for jury trials.
Drug court?
The pending state legislation requires that a county requesting a second judge to have established a drug court, a special court that offers personal accountability/encouragement to low-level drug offenders, or to have applied for a grant to establish a drug court.
Sawyer County at one time had an active drug court but it was dissolved in 2015. A question addressed the status of reestablishing the drug court.
Yackel argued that an interdiction program he established using bail bond created the accountability drug courts provided. Instead of applying the accountability after the case had been adjudicated, Yackel’s approach applies it immediately as the person is entering the system, helping to steer them into outpatient treatment, which is especially critical in addressing the drug epidemic.
The judge noted that when the drug court was active from 2004-2015 it served 147 people, but in 2019 alone more than 190 drug offenders had participated in the interdiction program.
“So we do have a drug court,” he said.
Board Chair Tweed Shuman asked Yackel if adding another judge would impact the jail population. Yackel responded that a second judge would allow cases to be processed faster, which would reduce the number of days inmates awaiting trial would serve in the county jail.
Other questions
Another question addressed was whether an additional assistant district attorney, which the state allowed in 2019, would expedite cases.
Yackel said that in 2019 the county was not prosecuting some cases because there were not enough district attorneys, but the biggest factor is still the number of courts. He asked the supervisors to think of an hour-glass and the court as the narrow passage or bottleneck through which all the cases must pass in being processed.
Other questions asked how can caseloads be remedied if the availability of court-appointed attorneys and public defenders is not addressed. Several cases are awaiting assignment of a publicly-provided attorney before they can move forward.
Yackel said the hourly fee for court appointed attorneys was increased from $40 an hour to $70 an hour in 2019, and he said the increase should encourage more attorney participation.
Criminal Justice Coordinator Diane McNamer addressed a question on how new intervention programs were lowering the jail population. She noted more than 50% of the persons in the intervention program Judge Yackel had established are not coming back through the judicial system.
She also mentioned two new inmate training programs that provide work skills to keep offenders out of jail, including construction and computer training programs.
Another question addressed why the county hasn’t received more assistance from other county judges in addressing the high caseload.
Channing said the 10th District has the highest caseload for each judicial officer at 1.23 per judge — or, on average, each judge is doing the work of 1.23 judges. Last year, 92 Sawyer County cases where assigned to six judges from other counties, included 20 handled by the Rusk County Circuit Court judge.
Since 2017, Channing said, Judge Yackel hasn’t been asked to hear a case outside of Sawyer County, and since June 2019, Judge John Anderson of Bayfield County has been taking every fourth felony case filed in Sawyer County. In addition, eight reserved judges — retired judges — served a little over 15 days in the county last year.
“Even though we have done all that, we do have an issue with the availability of facilities,” he said. “Whether we have a second judge awarded to Sawyer County or not, we do have ability to help out more.”
Channing said court space becomes critical for jury trials because a jury trial cannot be processed in the county’s small courtroom. He noted Judge Yackel has priority for jury trials, but later Yackel said he is having scheduling conflicts with other judges for the large courtroom and said the “effectiveness” of using those outside judges is being stretched.
Concerning where the funding will come from for additional general operating revenue for the second court, Schlender said, the county has a $30 million dollar budget and instead of spending extensive time like last year debating how much would go to Hayward Lakes Visitor & Convention Bureau ($50,000), it will have to engage in a deeper conversation in 2020 about more critical issues.
“It is going to come from us because it’s our responsibility,” he said.
Yackel confirmed the pending legislation requires the county have a second courtroom available by May 31 of the year a second judge would be assigned, which he predicted is likely to be 2023.
He also confirmed that if the state assigns a second judge, the new judge will be with the county regardless if the county’s caseload is reduced.
Resolution tabled
In a related matter, a resolution asking the state to provide additional funding to the county if a second judge is approved was tabled indefinitely.
Supervisor Troy Morgan said the resolution conflicted with an existing one the county passed in support of a second judge and would be viewed negatively by state legislators.
