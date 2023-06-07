Rows

Rows of zucchini and brassicas freshly transplanted

 Laura Berlage

Between the old farmhouse and the creek that separates the barnyard from Farmstead Creamery is our main garden. There’s the rhubarb “patch” (roughly 200 plants), the raspberry patch and asparagus patch, and then the main vegetable garden.

The 50-foot-long high tunnel is transitioning from its springtime duties of spinach, radishes and arugula, which were planted when we still had to shovel a canyon in the snow in order to reach the door. Those early crops are all pulled out now, and we’ll be ready to bring in the tomato plants that we nursed from tiny seeds in the house to their bushy current selves in peat pots awaiting their turn in the smaller high tunnel.

Laura Berlage is a co-owner of North Star Homestead Farms, LLC and Farmstead Creamery & Café. 715-462-3453 www.northstarhomestead.com

