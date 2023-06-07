...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN...
Dry conditions and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire
weather conditions today. Northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph with
gusts of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for this afternoon and evening
Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent are also
expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid
spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.
Rows of zucchini and brassicas freshly transplanted
Between the old farmhouse and the creek that separates the barnyard from Farmstead Creamery is our main garden. There’s the rhubarb “patch” (roughly 200 plants), the raspberry patch and asparagus patch, and then the main vegetable garden.
The 50-foot-long high tunnel is transitioning from its springtime duties of spinach, radishes and arugula, which were planted when we still had to shovel a canyon in the snow in order to reach the door. Those early crops are all pulled out now, and we’ll be ready to bring in the tomato plants that we nursed from tiny seeds in the house to their bushy current selves in peat pots awaiting their turn in the smaller high tunnel.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers on their opinion concerning the debt ceiling negotiations/discussions/voting going on now in Washington, D.C. so the country doesn't run out of funds by June 5.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.