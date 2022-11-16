...SLICK AND SNOW COVERED ROADS ACROSS NORTHLAND...
Roads are ice and snow covered this morning as previously melted
snow refreezes and is covered with a fresh layer of actively
falling snow. Minnesota and Wisconsin Department of Transportation
road conditions and webcams show covered roadways with snow and
ice. Additionally, actively snowing falling snow may reduce
visibility to less than a mile at times.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations.
Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow
extra time when traveling. Make sure to turn on headlights.
In the Northwoods, when autumn lingers into mid-November, you know that winter will arrive not in a gentle slide but like an iron curtain. One day, autumn will be finished and winter will take center stage. Might as well make some hot chocolate and let it snow!
On the farm, preparations for that iron curtain of the arrival of winter are a long list of tasks. Cleaning out bedding so barns and coops can be fresh for winter, moving animals from mobile summer housing to sturdier and warmer winter housing (some of which must be built before it can be used), harvesting the last of the kole crops and mulching overwintering ones, pulling out temporary Electronet fencing before it’s crushed by ice and snow, storing away firewood and on and on.
