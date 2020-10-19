blockade

Streets around the courthouse were blocked off Monday morning in anticipation of possible demonstrations due to a court hearing which had actually been moved to Barron County.

The block of Main Street in front of the Sawyer County courthouse, along with the block of Fourth Street on the east side of the courthouse in Hayward, were temporarily blocked off by concrete barriers early Monday morning as a precautionary measure in anticipation of possible demonstrations at the courthouse.

It was expected that a court hearing in the case of the Sawyer County Tavern League vs. Andrea Palm would be held at 9 a.m. Monday regarding the state’s orders limiting public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as announced late last week, the case was re-assigned to Barron County Circuit Court under Judge James Babler and a hearing was held in Barron Monday via Zoom. The meeting was live-streamed on YouTube. (See separate story on Page 1.)

“We were taking precautions because of all the craziness that has happened,” said Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero. “We just wanted to be prepared in case anything bad happens.”

Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that the barriers “were for precautionary reasons due to the hearing” scheduled earlier before Judge John Yackel in the courthouse. At the request of the state’s attorneys, the case was re-assigned to the Barron County judge and moved to Barron.

“We’ve had a lot of trouble in the last three to four days with people on social media

taking a little information and exaggerating it, which has really put a lot of fear into a lot of people,” Mrotek said. “We’ve taken some precautionary measures and not said too much. But, boy, people on both sides have just taken it to extremes.”

