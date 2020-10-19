The block of Main Street in front of the Sawyer County courthouse, along with the block of Fourth Street on the east side of the courthouse in Hayward, were temporarily blocked off by concrete barriers early Monday morning as a precautionary measure in anticipation of possible demonstrations at the courthouse.
It was expected that a court hearing in the case of the Sawyer County Tavern League vs. Andrea Palm would be held at 9 a.m. Monday regarding the state’s orders limiting public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, as announced late last week, the case was re-assigned to Barron County Circuit Court under Judge James Babler and a hearing was held in Barron Monday via Zoom. The meeting was live-streamed on YouTube. (See separate story on Page 1.)
“We were taking precautions because of all the craziness that has happened,” said Hayward Police Chief Joel Clapero. “We just wanted to be prepared in case anything bad happens.”
Sawyer County Sheriff Doug Mrotek said that the barriers “were for precautionary reasons due to the hearing” scheduled earlier before Judge John Yackel in the courthouse. At the request of the state’s attorneys, the case was re-assigned to the Barron County judge and moved to Barron.
“We’ve had a lot of trouble in the last three to four days with people on social media
taking a little information and exaggerating it, which has really put a lot of fear into a lot of people,” Mrotek said. “We’ve taken some precautionary measures and not said too much. But, boy, people on both sides have just taken it to extremes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.