On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Sawyer County Board considered three resolutions regarding fees and charges to users of trails/trailhead over county land:
• A resolution not to charge event fees that was tabled and sent back to the committee of origin for revision.
• A resolution requiring trail users to make a donation to the county of up to $20,000, with $5,000 of the donation assigned to the Resource Development Fund. The resolution passed with amended language.
• A resolution to charge organizations conducting commercial activity on commercial land a 5% fee. This measure also passed with amended language regarding the permitting authority.
The resolutions came to the board after months of weighing the value of charging fees for all events held on county trails in order to generate funds for the county and last month’s rezoning from forestry to commercial the Highway OO Trailhead east of Seeley.
During the discussion of event fees and rezoning, the county also has been in negotiations with the American Birkiebeiner Ski Foundations (ABSF) of creating a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and land lease for the new Highway OO center and adjacent land at the trailhead. The MOU and lease, in part, also would address the commercial activity the ABSF would be allowed to conduct.
No event fees for trail use
Since last fall, the county has been considering different plans to charge a fee for events held on trails through county forest. It was estimated under one plan the county could generate over $50,000 a year.
Previously the county had charged a fee of $1 per person per event but had excluded ABSF events primarily because the ABSF invests nearly $300,000 a year to maintain the Birkie trail system.
But when the ABSF indicated it would donate $20,000 to the county, instead of modifying the county’s event fee the board created a new resolution that would wipe out all event fees, including those previously charged, such as a fee for the Fat Tire Race from Hayward to Cable.
The resolution reads, in part: “The county shall not charge any event fee to individuals or organizations using the trails in light of the significant economic benefit such events bring to the county.”
The new resolution recognizes the county would lose as much as $5,000 in event fees that had been previously charged. But it also acknowledges the financial benefits trail events bring to the county.
Supervisor Bruce Paulsen, chair of the Land, Water and Forest Resource Committee, recited many of positive impacts of having events in the county, such as the estimated $2.7 million Birkie participants spend in the area, another $2.55 million the Birkie itself spends within 50 miles of Hayward and five housing developments that have sprung up in proximity to the Birkie trail system.
Paulsen said a 2014 University of Wisconsin-Extension study revealed that every non-local attending an event spends roughly $260 a day for a cumulative impact of more than $3.8 million a year.
Paulsen noted instead of charging an event fee, some communities actually pay for an event to be held in their area because of the economic impact. He cited Cook County in Minnesota, which pays $20,000 a year to have the Lutsen 99er, a mountain bike race, and the City of Milwaukee, which pays $40,000 for a triathlon.
“We are just blessed by having the Birkie,” Paulsen said. “It doesn’t cost us anything and it generates all this money. Maybe the Birkie is the goose that laid the golden egg and some people want to squeeze that goose.”
Ben Popp, executive director of the ABSF, said the foundation’s annual operating budget is roughly $3 million, with 91% of the dollars coming from outside the area but 90% spent within 50 miles of Hayward.
“Ultimately we pride ourselves on the bigger we get the more money that gets spent here,” he said. “If we were a $10 million organization then $9 million would get spent here. We believe we are an asset to the community and, as you will see later, we want to support (the community); we want to give you the money you’ve asked for.”
Language criticism
Jerry Wright, a former Sawyer County circuit judge and a member of the budget committee for the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) and active cyclist, supported the resolution but disputed some of the “factual assertions” in the resolution.
“I’m a user of the trails in the county forest. I don’t charge anyone an event fee or donation or a fee for my services,” he said.
He also questioned the “partial list of entities that derive an economic benefit from the use of the county forest,” including Hayward High School, Seeley Lions and CAMBA.
“CAMBA doesn’t derive an economic benefit from the trails,” Wright said. “CAMBA built the trails for the county. CAMBA has been improving the county forest to help bring in all of that money,” he said.
“The Birkie built and maintains the Birkie Trail. That’s bringing in all of this money. We are not making money off those trails. We are using those trails to bring money and people into the community. So I don’t think that is true.”
He added, “The Seeley Lions and the Hayward Lions, yes; they don’t do anything for the trails, and they use the trails to get money into their organizations. But what do they do with that money? They spend it locally. They promote projects.”
He said the M. Borah Epic does make money but last year gave $14,000 back to CAMBA for trails.
Wright said the idea of charging any fees for events was outdated, and as Paulsen had mentioned, communities are paying to have events.
“Events are income generators,” he said.
Wright said CAMBA had just finished a three-year project, completing mountain bike trails on Hayward Area Memorial Hospital property. It was a $70,000 project spilt between the hospital and CAMBA that raised funds from local businesses.
“Why did local businesses want to build those trails and put so much money into it?” he asked. “Because it improves quality of life for the community. Recreation and the health of the community. Quality recreational trails are an asset. They help attract and keep people here.”
Wright held up a Jan. 15 edition of the Sawyer County Record and pointed to the article “I choose Sawyer County,” an article about a video that was created to attract young professionals to the county.
“Why do these young professionals come here?” he asked, then answered. “Recreation, to hunt, fish, mountain bike and ski — that’s why they’re here.”
Out of nowhere
Supervisor Kathy McCoy also said she had the same concerns as Wright regarding the language of the resolution and she pushed back on passing any of the three resolutions before the board.
“We were working on a memorandum of understanding and some lease agreements and stuff and we haven’t completed those, and three resolutions pop up out of nowhere that are very poorly worded and I don’t think they are well-thought out for approval tonight when we haven’t finished the work that we started,” McCoy said.
She made a motion to not approve the “no event fee” resolution but it failed to pass with eight supervisors voting “no.”
McCoy then made another motion to table the resolution and send it back to the committee of origin. This motion passed on a 10-4 vote.
Voting “yes” were McCoy, Tweed Shuman, James Schlender, Marc Helwig, Brian Bisonette, Elaine Nyberg, James Bassett, Dawn Petit, Ron Kinsley and Ronald Buckholtz.
The four voting “no” included Troy Morgan, Thomas Duffy Sr., Paulsen and Dale Schleeter.
Voluntarily contribution
When Wright spoke to the board, he also criticized a second resolution concerning a voluntary contribution from trail users of $20,000 with $5,000 going into the county’s Resource Development Fund.
Wright challenge the assumption that all the organizations would contribute the $20,000 in 2020.
“I’ve been on the CAMBA budget committee,” he said. “This issue has never come before CAMBA,” he said. “It has never come before the board. We haven’t agreed to do anything. We put money into the trails and I don’t know why we would want to make a voluntary contribution to that. I’m not sure where this came from and I’m not sure it has any factual basis.”
McCoy also criticized the resolution for what she called “inaccuracies” and for not listing the silent sports community that would make the donations.
“If the silent sports community is going to give a donation, who are they?” she asked, and then pointed out that any organization can make a donation to the county without the need for a resolution.
“Who is going to ask these non-motorized sports if they are going to volunteer and donate some money?” asked Kinsley.
Paulsen said the ABSF would be primarily responsible for donating the $20,000.
A motion to deny the resolution failed on an 3-11 vote. Those voting to deny included McCoy, Nyberg and Kinsley. Those voting against denial included Shuman, Morgan, Schlender, Helwig, Duffy, Paulsen, Bisonette, Bassett, Petit, Buckholtz and Schleeter.
Some of the language of the resolution was amended from “users of motorized and non-motorized trails” to “trail users.”
The amended resolution passed on a 12-2 vote. Voting “yes” were Morgan, Schlender, Helwig, Duffy, Paulsen, Bisonette, Bassett, Petit, Kinsley, Buckholtz, Schleeter and Shuman. Voting “no” were McCoy and Nyberg.
Commercial activities
The third resolution concerned charging a 5% fee for all commercial activities where county land is zoned commercial, which is currently only a little over three acres at the Highway OO Trailhead area.
“This is a resolution to charge 5% gross as defined in this resolution for all commercial activities on county forest lands that are zoned commercial,” Paulsen said. “In other words, whatever the Birkie does at OO, the Seeley Lions or the Hayward Lions, they sell beer, pop, this is a resolution to charge them 5% of the gross.”
McCoy was critical of passing the resolution without a completed MOU and land lease with the ABSF, and she also criticized allowing the county forester to determine who would be allowed a commercial permit to sell. That would be equivalent of allowing the zoning administrator to decide all zoning questions, she said.
County Administrator Tom Hoff said the MOU would be before the board at its February meeting. Paulsen said the MOU and land lease covers only actions of the ABSF but the resolution would cover all commercial activity at OO.
McCoy sought to table the resolution until the MOU had been approved, but her tabling motion failed in 4-10 vote, with Schlender, Nyberg and Shuman joining McCoy in voting “yes.”
However, an amendment by McCoy to make the Land, Water and Forest Resources Committee the permitting authority for commercial activity instead of the county forester passed in a 8-6 vote.
Those eight voting “yes” included McCoy, Helwig, Bisonette, Nyberg, Kinsley, Schleeter, Shuman and Schlender. Voting “no” were Duffy, Paulsen, Bassett, Petit, Buckholtz and Morgan.
The amended resolution passed on a unanimous vote.
