At its Jan. 2 meeting, Sawyer County’s Public Safety Committee forwarded to the county board without recommendation a revised resolution reiterating the county’s need for a second circuit court judge and seeking financial support from the state for the related costs of the new court branch.
As printed, the resolution says the county “is still in need of and desires the appointment of a second circuit court judge. However in order to financially support (this), Sawyer County must have (1) additional state funding for both space and personnel requirements and/or (2) the ability to exceed the property tax levy limit” imposed by the state for operations and personnel costs that will be incurred for the new court branch.
The resolution says a feasibility study shows it will cost the county approximately $425,240 for the first year the second court branch is in operation and that costs will escalate in future years.
The committee postponed until next month a discussion on funding for a Sawyer County drug court, in order to get input from Circuit Judge John Yackel and County Administrator Tom Hoff.
Committee chairman James Schlender said part of the drug court plan already has been implemented in Sawyer County, in that people charged with drug crimes are required to be tested daily for the consumption of drugs or alcohol as part of their bond requirements.
Schlender said a traditional drug court “only allows us to deal with 14 people for six to eight months at the most, but we have thousands of people that need the services.”
“The impact that this opioid thing has on families is off the charts” in terms of number of people impacted, Schlender said. “It’s prevalent.”
As part of their study, committee members suggested touring the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Wellness Court.
Drug overdose deaths
Sawyer County Coroner John Froemel reported that he investigated 184 deaths in 2019. Of these, 158 were due to natural causes, nine were accidental, two were suicides, one was of undetermined cause and four are pending as to cause.
Froemel said the tally includes eight drug overdose deaths in 2019, of which two were female and six male. He also provided an age breakdown: Age 0-17, one death; ages 18-30, three deaths; ages 31-40, one death; age 41-50, two deaths; and age 51-60, one death.
The primary substance causing drug-related deaths “is the new cocktail coming out of methamphetamine mixed with heroin and fentanyl,” Froemel said. “These kids are taking them, not realizing how deadly fentanyl is.”
Froemel said 13 autopsies were performed in 2019, which was three more than normal. “I expected to have a little more (autopsies) — which was a good thing because they’re expensive,” he added.
Bus safety
The committee postponed until its Feb. 5 meeting a discussion on school bus safety. “The reason this came up is because of a number of incidents where people were not stopping for the stop signs when children were getting off school buses,” Schlender said.
Committee member Ron Buckholtz, who drives an ICAA Head Start bus, said that in 2019 he turned in to the Hayward Police Department seven complaints of motorists not stopping for his bus.
“These people are violating state law and they need to be held accountable,” Buckholtz said. The driver or vehicle owner is held liable and typically is assessed a $389.50 forfeiture in court for a first-time violation.
“I’m inclined to the idea of elevated sanctions, such as taking away their license or publishing their picture in the paper,” Schlender said.
School and law enforcement agency representatives and any other interested individuals are invited to the Feb. 5 meeting for the school bus safety discussion.
Ambulance service
On the recommendation of Sawyer County Ambulance Service Administrator Nate Dunston, the committee voted not to provide a paramedic on mutual aid intercepts with the Barnes ambulance.
Dunston said Sawyer County ambulance staff does intercepts with the Barnes ambulance about three times per month — typically on Hwy. 27 near the Nelson Lake Dam or at Denver Road. “If we were to send a paramedic up there with a car, that would be our North paramedic, who is our busiest,” he said. “The paramedic probably would be in service for three hours. Also, the South Medic would probably have to move up (northward)” to cover all of Sawyer County.
Sawyer County bills the patients served in the intercepts with Barnes and also gets money from the Barnes EMS, Dunston said.
Dunston reported that in 2019 Sawyer County EMS responded to 1,949 emergency calls and had 681 patient transfers to out-of-county medical facilities. This is up slightly from the statistics from the previous year: 1,822 ambulance calls and 678 transfers by ambulance.
The committee agreed to participate in a walk-through of the new southern Sawyer County ambulance station at Ojibwa on Jan. 8, prior to the county public works committee meeting there. An open house will be held at a later date.
Emergency management
Pat Sanchez, Sawyer County Emergency Management director, said she is working on a community health and safety fair to be held at the Winter Fire Hall on April 18.
Sanchez and Sheriff Doug Mrotek were interviewed by Wisconsin Public Broadcasting for the television program “Here and Now” regarding the Sawyer County Search and Rescue team. The show aired Friday night, Jan. 3.
Chief Deputy Joe Sajdera said that in 2019, the Sawyer County sheriff’s communications center received 53,718 phone calls. Of those, 18,964 were calls for service with the addition of 6,965 emergency (911) calls.
Lt. Greg Ripczinski said the county has received Wisconsin Safety and Enforcement grants for extra patrols to create high visibility seat belt and crash enforcement. From Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019, officers made 1,304 contacts with motorists, and only 28 of them were not wearing seat belts. “So that means these types of enforcement grants are working,” Ripczinski said. “People are buckling up.”
Lt. Jeff Johnson, Sawyer County Jail administrator, reported that there were 102 inmates as of Jan. 2. Of these, 88 were housed in the county jail, nine were boarded out to other county jails and four were on electronic monitors.
One of the inmates was in juvenile detention. Of the adults, 70 were male and 18 female. The race of 34 inmates was listed as white and 68 inmates were listed as Native American.
For the year 2019, the average daily population was 101 inmates, Johnson added.
Animal control
Animal Control Officer Sherrie Shelton reported that a dog and cat vaccination clinic will held in mid-June on the LCO reservation in coordination with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. There will no cost to the pet owner for the vaccinations.
Also, as in past years low-cost dog and cat vaccination clinics will be held Friday, March 6, in Exeland and Winter, and Saturday, March 7, in Hayward, Shelton added.
Shelton reported that in response to a complaint, she recently apprehended a “giant, flapping 40-pound” Muscovy Duck. The bird was not injured, but “ had claws like a velociraptor,” she added. A local veterinary technician treated it at no cost to the county and added the fowl to the technician’s flock.
Shelton also reported that a 100-pound mastiff/pit bull attacked its owner in Winter, biting the owner several times in the arm. It would not let go until its owner “calmly told the dog to let go,” Shelton added.
The dog was current with its rabies shots, Shelton said. A sheriff’s deputy picked up the dog and brought it to the dog pound. The dog was very aggressive and the owner didn’t want it back, and paid the bill to have it euthanized by a veterinarian, Shelton said.
Shelton said the county in conjunction with the LCO Tribe and Northwoods Humane Society will host a free or low-cost clinic for pet owners who want identification micro-chips implanted in their dogs. It probably will be held in conjunction with the county vaccination clinics in March and the LCO vaccination clinic in June. The NHS received a grant and a woman also made a donation toward this clinic, which likely will be a perpetual program, Shelton added.
Micro-chipping “is another good way for people to secure their dog and get it home,” Shelton added. The owner still will need to have their dog licensed.
EMTs at restaurants
Committee member Helen Dennis said she was sent photos of a county paramedic vehicle and an ambulance parked at a restaurant in Winter. The citizen questioned why the personnel drove to Winter to eat when they are on call 24/7 out of the new $622,000 ambulance facility in Ojibwa that is equipped with a kitchen and appliances.
Dennis’ comment sparked a discussion, pro and con.
“I am against public flogging of people who are going to avail themselves of different things,” Schlender said. “Don’t take it out on workers who do what they have to do.”
Retired Chief Deputy Craig Faulstich challenged the critics of police officers, firefighters or ambulance staff who may stop to eat at a business when they have time to do it. “Quite often in my 36-year career I didn’t get a meal,” he said. “Those (emergency personnel) are the people who go out to the car crashes and deal with the mangled bodies and the hurt kids and the dead people.”
Dunston said that most restaurants the EMTs stop at have meals all boxed up and ready to go. Froemel said ambulances are equipped with “trackers” so the administrator can check on them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.