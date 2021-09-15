There will be a Community Pumpkin Smash from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in the Hayward municipal parking lot next to the fire station near Dakota Avenue.
The idea for the pumpkin smash came from Dalton Hessel, a local elementary school teacher and author of several books. Hessel told the council Monday, Sept. 13, that when he attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire a pumpkin smash was held the day after Halloween and it was a popular event.
“It was a way of getting rid of all those pumpkins,” he said. “I think this would be a fun event for the community.”
Initially, Hessel wanted the event to be held at the parking lot next to Highway 63, but the council felt it would be safer for children to be away the highway. There was also concern on how the pumpkins would be smashed. Hassel said a bat would probably be used.
Hessel explained the remains of the pumpkins would be carted off to his father’s land and deposited in a compost. Some of the council members kidded Hessel the pumpkins would be good deer feed.
During the event, Hessel said, there would be recorded music playing.
The council approved the request to hold the event unanimously.
Other action
The council approved another Halloween Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 31 on Main Street from Second to Fifth streets. Lisa Oetken of Hayward Wesleyan Church said this year the event would go back to its normal routine of kids walking up to vehicles with trunks open backed up to the sidewalk. Last year due to COVID, candy was handed out to kids who passed by in vehicles.
The council appointed Donna Yackel to the Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library Board.
And the council accepted a gift of $7,500 from Louisiana Pacific to be used for park improvement.
The city will offer an ordinance change during the next two council meetings to make all city streets ATV routes. The request came from local ATV clubs because there is confusion as to which streets are authorized as a route. The ATV clubs will post signage around the city on all the approved routes.
The city will use the services of Ayres Associates to conduct a income survey of Second Street for a future application for a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant for infrastructure improvements, including roads and water and sewer.
Public Works Director John McCue said the city’s CDBG request for Railroad Street was not approved because it wasn’t considered important for the lower-income population, one of the grant requirements. However, the feds did approve a similar $1 million request for Main Street.
During consideration for a picnic license application by the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce for the Sept. 25 Fall Fest, the council extended the range where public consumption will be allowed on Main Street up to Fifth Street. Previously the council had approved an area within the Hayward Business Improvement District that ends at Fourth and Main.
