The Hayward Council on Monday night, Nov. 9, approved plans for the A “Lure” of Lights 2020 schedule to be held on Main Street. The event kicks off on Friday, Nov 27.
A section of 2nd Street from Main Street to Kansas Avenue will closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, and also on three Saturdays: Dec. 5, 12 and 19.
Highlights of A “Lure” of Lights include Christmas in Hayward celebrations Nov. 27 and 28. The Ugly Sweater 5K Run/Walk on Dec. 5; horse drawn sleigh rides on Dec. 5 and 12; hot chocolate crawls on Dec. 5 and 19; and a live nativity scene at First Lutheran Church on Dec. 19.
2021 Birkie update
American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) Event Director Kristy Maki told the council the 2021 Birkie races would be held over five days in February starting and ending at Birkie Start Line in the Town of Cable, Bayfield County.
She said none of the races will end up in downtown Hayward as in former years.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the ABSF to make changes in how the annual event is held, including spreading out the times and dates of the events for social distancing.
Maki said the ABSF is working with the chamber and businesses on how to attract 2021 participants to Hayward, and she said the ABSF looks forward to returning to a typical Birkie in 2020.
Fire Department purchases
The Hayward Fire Department was given the go ahead to make significant purchases from its capital fund.
The fire department will spend $157,875 for air paks, carbon cylinders and face piece and $4,500 for a four-bank auto cascade system, a system to refill air paks.
Mayor Charlie Munich, who is also a volunteer firefighter, said the items being replaced are very old.
Playground equipment
The city accepted playground equipment from Treeland Resorts. The resort replaced some existing equipment and gave the old equipment to the city. The city will repaint and install the equipment next spring.
Treeland Resorts asked the city to sign a “hold harmless” agreement regarding the liability of the equipment. City Attorney Michael Kelsey said the agreement needed to be amended.
Other
- The council authorized $8,100 for chip sealing of a portion of Davis and Sunnyside Avenue and Lakewood Drive.
- Dan Shultz was hired on an on-need basis to help with snow removal.
- The council approved mowing contracts for 2021: Thomas Shuman will be paid $16,628 for Greenwood Cemetery and Mike Neibert will be paid $2,900 for the wastewater treatment plant and $3,100 for park and beach.
- The council went into executive session over selling a portion of 5th Street, between the sheriff’s office and courthouse, to the county where Sawyer County wants to build a second courtroom. The council came out of the meeting with no decision made. The county had previously approved $440,000 for the parcel.
